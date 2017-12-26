We will come after you – Chilima warns

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has warned people who have settled on Soche Hill that they will be evacuated even if they do not like it.

“This is a man-made death trap. People that have encroached Soche Mountain must be relocated and we will move them with immediate effect. I am serious on this,” said Chilima.

He also trashed the injunction the people who have settled on the hill have taken against their relocation.

“Nobody goes to court to get injunction against the dead following a natural disaster. Government will act,” he stated.

On his part, Blantyre City Council Deputy Director for Town Planning, Matthews Mwadzaangati, said the council was working on having the injunction vacated, adding that a site has been identified in Machinjiri for the relocation of the encroachers.