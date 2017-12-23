Sibale wins golden boot

Silver Strikers forward Matthew Sibale, who is Mozambique-bound, has won the race for the 2017 TNM Super League Golden Boot award after scoring 16 goals.

The accolade for the Super League top scorer marks an excellent season collectively and individually for the Bankers prolific striker.

Sibale, who was on target when his team beat Civil Sporting Club on Saturday, pipped Blue Eagles striker Mphatso Filimoni and Dwangwa United midfielder Jack Chiona to win the award.

From the onset, Sibale was the main man for the Bankers as he scored vital goals to inspire them to third position behind the two based Blantyre based giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

Sibale will leave for Mozambique in January where he will play for Costol do Sol.