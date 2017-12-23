Masters Security abandons Bullets match over unpaid allowance

In a dramatic turn of events, Masters Security FC abandoned their TNM Super League match against Nyasa Big Bullets over unpaid allowances.

According to information made available to Malawi24, only the home team arrived at Chilomoni Stadium but the visitors were nowhere to be seen when the match was about to kickoff.

It has been reported that the Lilongwe based outfit abandoned the match because the players haven’t been paid their allowances for the past five games.

When spectators were busy waiting for the match to kickoff, Masters Security players were at Lunzu, returning back to their base.

The development forced supporters to demand back their money from cashiers as the referee blew his final whistle to mark the end of the match.

This is the second match to be abandoned this season.

Earlier last month, a clash involving the newly crowned league champions Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuni FC was abandoned after an alleged attack on the Green Intellectuals by supporters.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is yet to comment on the latest development but Bullets are likely to be awarded three points for arriving on the field of play and they had nothing to do with Masters Security’ decision to abandon the match.

Masters Security will represent Malawi at the CAF Confederation Cup next year.