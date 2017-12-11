CRECCOM launches strategic plan

Creative Centre for Community Mobilization (CRECCOM) has launched a strategic plan that will run up to 2022.

Speaking during the launch of the plan in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, CRECCOM Board Chair Foster Kholowa said the plan will help to maximise the work of the Non-Governmental Organisation in the country.

“The strategic plan will focus on the capacity building of the communities, NGOs and other government departments on community mobilisation. More especially in trying to help the marginalised youth and other stakeholders within the community,” Kholowa said.

“Most of our focus is in the rural areas, schools and the thing that the community is surrounding. We are also going to focus on building capacity of traditional local leaders and a number of institutions within the country on community mobilisation,” Kholowa added.

In her remarks, Principal Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Ivy Jullie Luhanga who was also the guest of honor said government is committed to working hand in hand with CRECCOM to improve lives of Malawians.

“We already have Community Development Policy and in that policy one of the focus areas is to encourage community mobilisation through our community development assistant who are placed at Traditional Authority level. CRECCOM is our development partner and they also focus on community mobilisation as we have learnt from their presentation of the strategic plan that they have just launched,” Luhanga said.

“As government we will make sure that they implement the strategic plan and we will be providing the policy guidelines related to the activities that are outlined in the strategic plan,” she added.

CRECCOM was established in 1999 to undertake community mobilisation and advocacy interventions pertaining to access and quality of education, particularly for girls, HIV and AIDS awareness campaigns, and the action research, among other things.

The NGO’s approach has been to actively engage communities so that they get empowered to take ownership of project activities using locally available resources .