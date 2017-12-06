Title is for Wanderers to lose

With three games to play, the Nomads just need six points to officially end their 11 year Super League drought.

For the first time in years, Be Forward Wanderers have managed to reach a 60 point mark in a season.

Now, leading the log table with just a point over their bitter rivals Nyasa Big Bullets, the Lali Lubani Boys need six points to clinch the title.

On Sunday, Wanderers will play host to Mzuni FC at Civo Stadium and a win over the Green Intellectuals will just take them a step closer to the title before facing Red Lions.

This will be a bonus to all Nomads fans who are already in a jovial mood following the news that their team will play in the CAF Champions League next season.

Earlier this week, the team’s interim Chairman Gift Mkandawire said he was very happy with how his men played against Dwangwa FC last weekend.

“I was very happy with how the boys responded when we were 1-0 down to Dwangwa United. They played with passion and that’s what we need as we prepare for the continental competition next season,” said Mkandawire.

The last time Wanderers won a Super League title was in 2006.