Area 24 women to be sentenced tomorrow

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate court has adjourned to Thursday sentencing of three Area 24 women who assaulted another woman.

Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha was supposed to deliver his judgment on Tuesday, December 5 after the three changed their plea from not guilty to guilty on Monday.

However, the judge failed to deliver the judgment due to power outages as the ruling was not ready by the time the magistrate was supposed to read it.

Meanwhile, the three ladies, Flora Chinguwo, Nora Chatsika and Gertrude Banda, have been taken back to Maula prison waiting for their sentencing this coming Thursday.

The women were answering charges of committing an act intended to cause grievous harm and insulting the modesty of a woman.

They were arrested in October this year for assaulting another woman whom they accused of being in an affair with one of the women’s husband.

The women also captured themselves while beating up the victim.

The shocking video clip which went viral on social media attracted people`s attention and concerned Malawians called on police to quickly intervene.

It is reported that angry residents from Area 24 where the women reside mobilized themselves to deal with the women before police came to the scene to rescue them.

Last month, the Lilongwe magistrate court sentenced three women from Area 25 to six years in prison with hard labour for committing similar offenses.