Under 20 ready for Cosafa

The Junior Flames are in Zambia for the 2017 Cosafa Youth Championship which is scheduled to kick-off on Wednesday.

Malawi Under 20 National Football team will kick-start their campaign against Swaziland Under 20 at Arthur Davies Stadium at exactly 11:30am.

Head Coach Gerald Phiri says his charges are ready for the tournament.

“The team is ready for the tournament. We are playing Swaziland and we will be looking forward to get all the points in order to proceed to the knockout stages.

“We had good preparations before coming here and with the cream of players that have travelled here, we are very optimistic of getting results,” he told the state broadcaster MBC.

The Junior Flames had a tournament to forget last time when they exited the competition without even scoring a single goal.

After their opening game, the team will then face the defending champions Zambia before completing group stages with a clash against Uganda at Nkana Stadium.

Peter Banda, Mike Mkwate, Levison Maganizo, Haji Wali, Ernest Petro, Patrick Phiri and Chimwemwe Idana are some of the players to watch at the tournament.