MCP ends Parliament boycott

Malawi Congress Party (MCP legislators today participated in parliamentary proceedings as they ended their boycott of Parliament.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) returned to the House after government promised to table the Electoral Reforms Bills.

MCP and other opposition MPs led by Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera walked out of Parliament on Monday when they noticed that the Electoral Reforms Bills were not on the day’s order paper.

But on Tuesday Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka announced that the bills will be tabled before the end of the current sitting.

Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party want government to table the six Electoral Reforms Bills which if passed will among other things change the system of electing president from the current first past the post to the 50+1 percent system.

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) is also advocating for the bills and has since organised demonstrations to express anger over government’s reluctance to table the bills.

On Monday, government sent a delegation to PAC secretariat to assure PAC that the bills will be taken to Parliament but the religious organisation told the local media that the demonstrations will still go on.