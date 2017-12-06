Anti-Catholic book banned in Malawi schools

The Malawi government through the ministry of education, science and technology has withdrawn a prescribed Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Chichewa literature book over its content.

This is according to the ministry’s press statement released on Tuesday, December 5 and signed by principal secretary Justin Saidi.

The ministry says the book, ‘Kusintha maganizo ndinkhani zina’ by MAWU contains a story that is bad for the image of Catholic Church.

“The ministry of education science and technology wishes to inform all secondary school teachers and stakeholders that it has withdrawn a prescribed Malawi School Certificate of Education Chichewa literature book titled “Kusintha Maganizo ndi nkhani zina” by MAWU from the prescribed examinable texts.

“The book has been withdrawn because it contains a story titled “Mdalitso Wabodza” which is immoral by nature and portrays a damaging image of the Catholic Church,” reads part of the statement.

According to the ministry, the story is insensitive to the Catholic Church and therefore not appropriate for study purpose at national curriculum level.

The ministry has since advised heads of schools, teachers, principals of colleges and proprietors of education institutions to comply with the instruction.