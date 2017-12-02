Bad news for DPP:Chakwera, Kaliwo, Msowoya are burying hatchet

Months after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo clashed, reports reveal the two had a meeting on Friday to map the way forward for the party.

According to sources, among the members that attended the meeting on Friday included Richard Msowoya who is Chakwera’s first vice, Tony Kandiero, James Chatonda and MacDonald Lombola.

Reports reveal further that the meeting was scheduled to look at positions like of Secretary General and Spokesperson which the party is operating without due to internal political squabbles.

However, when Malawi24 contacted MCP second deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka to confirm the reports, efforts proved futile as he did not respond to questions sent to him.

Kaliwo and other MCP members have been expressing discomfort with Chakwera’s leadership saying he was becoming a dictator within the party.

He later called for emergency party convention so that members should elect new leadership for the party.