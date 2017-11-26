Hospitals being given solar sets – Muluzi

Amid rampant blackouts, government with support from the Global Fund is supplying solar power equipment to hospitals in the country.

According to Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi, 85 sets for solar power will be given to hospitals across the country.

“The Ministry of Health with the support of the Global Fund is in the process of delivering 85 solar power sets to medical facilities across the country,” Muluzi said.

He added that the programme will be expanded further in 2018 with the increased funding that the country has received from the fund.

Muluzi also revealed that government is putting in place measures that will see Central Hospitals having power throughout.

“In addition, the Ministry is in discussions to look at a renewable power solution for the central hospitals to ensure that reliable and consistent power can be supplied to these critical care services,” Muluzi said.

Recently, Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) said prolonged blackouts are killing Malawians in hospitals.

According to MHEN, some patients who were on oxygen died during the time it took to switch on a generator after a blackout.

MHEN demanded ESCOM and Malawi government to make sure that health facilities have electricity for 24 hours.

“We, therefore demand electricity in all health facilities 24 hours a day. No load shedding in lines that connect health facilities,” the organization said.