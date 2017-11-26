Police women network in 16 days of activism

Machinga Police Women Network marched as part of 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence.

The police officers named their activities Operation Basadi with the Theme “Together we Can Reduce Gender Based Violence Cases”.

The marching started from Mandevu Farm to Machinga Community Ground where a function was held.

The Officer In-Charge of Machinga police station Mr. Yoosuf and Officer In-Charge of Liwonde police post joined the women in marching.

Speaking to the gathering, Station Women Network Coordinator Sergeant Brandina Kaunda mentioned examples of gender based violence like rape, defilement, abduction and forced and early marriages.

She also recounted negative impacts of such cases to the community and to the nation.

The Station Officer Senior Superintendent Jonathan Mbano representing the officer In-Charge described the acts as arrestable offences and he urged community to not suffer in silence but report perpetrators to police.

Bertha Mijoya who is Machinga District Social Welfare officer also asked the gathering to report such cases to police rather than negotiating them at lower levels.

Traditional Authority Nkula thanked Police Women Network for the function saying this will help in reducing the cases and minimize school dropouts rate.

Assistant District Administration officer Mr Thom Nthali representing the District Commissioner asked police officers and their partners to lead by example in outwitting violence against women and children and he promised to support the operation financially.

The operation was also conducted by all police posts in the district such as Liwonde, Ntaja , Nayuchi and Nselema.

Liwonde police followed suit with marching from Liwonde CDSS to Mangochi Turn off while other posts engaged in school outreach to motivate girl child.

According to Sub Inspector Damiano Paluma who is the station Research and Planning officer, Machinga Police Station registered 78 cases of gender based violence last year from January to October while this year the same period the station has registered 85 cases of the same nature representing 9% increase.