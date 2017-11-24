Govt taken to task over generators

Government has been accused of using generators to steal public funds.

Electricty Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) is procuring generators as a short term solution to power cuts Malawians are experiencing.

According to a statement by ESCOM employees circulating on social media, ESCOM has now under a single source procurement system invited Aggreko to produce 55 megawatts in Kanengo and Chichiri at a tariff of .12 cents/Kwh for a period of 2 years.

Under the agreement, ESCOM is being requested to pay for all the cost of shipping and commissioning of the Aggreko machinery and to pay for the fuel that will run these generators.

Kasungu Central MP Amon Nkhata questioned why ESCOM willl be paying fees to Aggrekko when the electricity supplier will also be buying fuel for the generators.

He suggested that government officials want to steal money through the arrangement.

“Mindful that the board rejected the agreement, but certain powers that be pushed it through, there are some selfish individuals who would like to cash in on these blackouts.

“Can the minister responsible come clear on the truth and position of government regarding these generators? Is it leasing, hiring or procuring because these mean different things,” he said.

Speaking on the same issue, Dedza East MP Juliana Lunguzi noted that government promised to increase power generation capacity by 2016 but did not do so.

She suspected that government officials are creating a crisis in order to make out money of it.

Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe later told the house that ESCOM is hiring the generators and the power challenges will lessen by the end of January when the process of commissioning the generators is complete.

The ESCOM generators are expected to add 78 megawatts to the national grid.