Africa must stop being a ‘beggar of the world’ – Ghana’s president

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has said Africa should move beyond Western aid handouts which he said have failed to bring growth and prosperity to the continent. Instead, he has advised countries in Africa to move to an era of mutual respect with Western countries.

“We do not want to remain the beggars of the world, we do not want to be dependent on charity,” he has been quoted as saying by Reuters.

Akufo-Addo, who took office in January, said the mindsets of dependency and donations must be discarded for equality in global relationships.

“We do not want to be pitied,” he said. “We do not want to be pawns or victims.”

He then called for closer trade ties with neighbouring Ivory Coast and across Africa, home to 1.2 billion people and a burgeoning middle class.

Ghana was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to win independence from colonial rule 60 years ago, a milestone that paved the way for independence for nations across the continent.

“We are painfully aware we are nowhere near where we should be,” he said in the speech to the Royal African Society.

“After 60 years it is obvious that the aid bus will not take Africa where it has to be.”