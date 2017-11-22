Internal wrangles in AFORD over convention

Wrangles have erupted in Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) party over a convention which was expected to be held next month.

The party recently announced that it will hold a convention but its president Enoch Chihana shifted the convention to next year.

Now the party says it did not organise a convention.

In a statement issued by the party and signed by its Deputy Secretary General Apostle Dr. McHellings Kayala, the party says some party members have been meeting District Committee members to canvass for National Executive Committee (NEC) positions yet there has not been any official communication from Secretariat about the purported National Conference on 16th December, 2017.

Kayala says this was happening in absence of Chihana who was in South Africa on both personal and official duties.

According to the statement, some people have been supporting Chihana while others are against the current party leadership.

“Some people in the name of Revamp AFORD Movement (RAMO) have been visiting District Committee members with conflicting messages . i.e others in support while others against the party’s leadership albeit no official communication on RAMO to the District Committees,” reads the statement.

The statement adds that District Chairpersons from the Central Region have been surprised that the Regional Chairperson for the Centre, Mr Kamoto has been castigating the party’s leadership when he meets the members of the District Committees in the region.

Acccording to the statement, when president of AFORD Chihana learnt about the wrangles within the party he called on a meeting to discuss the issues in the party.

“The president upon receiving the above grievances, decided to call an emergency meeting with all District Chairpersons upon arrival in the country.

“At the meeting, the District Chairpersons only handed over a petition to the President on their grievances and proper measures were taken to address the grievances,” reads the statement.