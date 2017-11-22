Devotion: The Kingdom in You

Luk 17:20-21 NHEB “Being asked by the Pharisees when the Kingdom of God would come, he answered them, “The Kingdom of God does not come with observation; neither will they say, ‘Look, here!’ or, ‘Look, there!’ for the Kingdom of God is within you.”

Some people are still praying for the Kingdom of God to come. However the scripture above tells us that the Kingdom is already in us. We who are believers are born in the Kingdom. Kingdom of God is the domain of Christ in heaven and earth.

It includes believers on earth. We are sons and daughters of the Kingdom. Therefore as a citizen of the Kingdom, walk in this consciousness and get all the benefits of being in the Kingdom.

We will look at just three of the very many aspects of the Kingdom.

One of the aspects of the Kingdom is that we may start small at whatever we are doing but there is a law that whatever starts small in the Kingdom should grow big. Whatever starts as insignificant in the Kingdom should be very significant.

Therefore start something even though it looks small, it will grow if its source is the Word.Mar 4:30-32 “He said, “How will we liken God’s Kingdom? Or with what parable will we illustrate it?

It’s like a grain of mustard seed, which, when it is sown in the earth, though it is less than all the seeds that are on the earth, yet when it is sown, grows up, and becomes greater than all the herbs, and puts out great branches, so that the birds of the sky can lodge under its shadow.”

In the Kingdom the Words we speak are a seed. Seeds of Word grow according to what we say and sprout. It may be same day or may take some days but your words will grow and you do not know how.

Learn to sow good seeds only.As a Kingdom citizen, your Words are your seeds.

Therefore plant the right seeds.Mark 4:14 “The seed is the word.Mark 4:26-27 “And he said, Such is the kingdom of God, as if a man put seed in the earth, And went to sleep and got up, night and day, and the seed came to growth, though he had no idea how.”

The Kingdom of God is very precious. Its of High value. To be a believer is something one should not lose. No amount of money can be compared to being a child of God.

You are more valuable and hence never allow money or other resources entice you and lead you away from the Kingdom.Mat 13:44-46“The Kingdom of Heaven is like a treasure hidden in the field, which a man found, and hid. I

n his joy, he goes and sells all that he has, and buys that field. “Again, the Kingdom of Heaven is like a man who is a merchant seeking fine pearls, and having found one pearl of great price, he went and sold all that he had, and bought it.”

Prayer: Thank you Father for the Knowledge of the Kingdom that you have give me. I live in the consciousness of the Kingdom in me. I was born in the Kingdom and I am the citizen of the Kingdom and I enjoy the benefits of the Kingdom. In Jesus Name. Amen

Dont forget the special Miracle and Impartation service this Sunday in Blantyre Malawi and all our branches. Join us.

To be born in the Kingdom, prayer and counselling +265888326247. +265881283524 +265995177686