Red Lions coach fired

Zomba based soldiers Red Lions have fired their head coach days after the team was beaten 2-1 by Blantyre United.

The head coach Mike Kumanga has been sacked together with his assistant Pritchard Mwansa due to the team’s poor run of form.

Red Lions are currently fighting relegation with six games before the end of the season.

The club has since hired Yohane Fulaye and Nelson Chirwa as interim head coach and assistant coach respectively.

The two will lead the club’s technical panel for the rest of games in the 2017 season.

The Reds are on position 13 in the 16-member league. They have managed to collect 24 points from 24 games so far played, and remain with some tough games including an encounter with Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.