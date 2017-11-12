Three armed boys arrested at nightclub

Police in Blantyre on Friday night arrested three people who were armed and were causing disturbance at Chez Ntemba nightclub in the city.

Police found a pistol of 14 rounds of live ammunitions on one of the boys.

The three are Dafuleni Frazer, 21, Arnold Mnjiba aged 19 and Patrick Subiri, 14, all residents of Ndirande Township.

According to Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, the three at around 11PM went to Chez Ntemba nightclub where they entered through the backdoor.

Nkhwazi said upon entry, one of the three started misbehaving and was confronted by security men commonly known as bouncers.

This allegedly angered the other two who went in and started exchanging words with the bouncers.

However, the bouncers managed to apprehend the three and one was found with the firearm. Police were informed and they rushed to the scene.

Police inquiries revealed the three were in possession of a Parabellum Pistol with fourteen rounds of live ammunitions.

However the serial number of the pistol could not be traced as it was intentionally erased with a grinder.

Police have instituted investigations to establish how the three got the pistol and the motive behind.

The three will appear before court soon to answer charges of illegal possession of firearms contrary to section 16 of the Firearms Act.