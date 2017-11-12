Three children die after drowning in a dam

Three children died on Thursday after drowning in a dam in Kasungu district.

The incident happened at Chimusi village, Traditional Authority Simdemba in the district.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer Edna Mzingwitsa identified the three as Andrew Gama aged 7, Bonface Kathumba, 10, and Francis Paulo Gama.

Mzingwitsa said the three children did not return to their respective homes on Thursday after knocking off from school.

“When time was about 16:00 hours their parents became suspicious and started searching for them. In the course of searching, they found their clothes at Mapasa dam along Lisasadzi River,” she said.

Later, their bodies were found in a well which was dug in the dam in order to preserve water.

Postmortem conducted at Kasungu District Hospital showed that they died due to suffocation.

All three hailed from Chimusi village, Sub T/A Simdemba in Kasungu district.

Police are therefore appealing to parents and guardians to watch their children keenly during the rainy season to avoid such incidents.