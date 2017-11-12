Sanwecka crowned FMB U-20 North League champions

Sanwecka are the Northern Region FMB U-20 League champions after beating Wocca from Rumphi by a goal to nil.

Sanwecka went into the finals after beating Vizala Plantation 9-8 on penalties while Wocca beat Chilumba 3-0 to reach the finals.

The finals that took place at Rumphi police ground in Rumphi attracted many spectators from the district and surrounding areas.

Sanwecka will now represent Northern Region at the national finals which will take place in Southern Region.

The team will join other teams from Southern and Central regions.

In the South, Griffin Youngsters of Blantyre were crowned winners while in the Central Region the winner will be identified on Sunday at Nankhaka Stadium.

The national finals will be held in Mulanje at Mulanje Park stadium at a date to be announced later by the National Youth Football Committee.