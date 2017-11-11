Mutharika warns Malawians: Calling me a liar is illegal

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has warned politicians and all Malawians against calling him a liar, saying anyone found doing so could be arrested.

“I know to call the President a liar is a violation of the law” said Mr Mutharika while responding to the Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera. Chakwera had branded Mutharika a pathological liar sleeping on the job.

In retaliation, Mutharika alleged that Chakwera is scheming a plan for his own arrest in order to be elevated into a martyr by the public.

“He is pushing me to arrest him so that he becomes a martyr but I am not going to bite the bait” said Mutharika, a law professor, who was himself arrested in 2013 by his predecessor, Mrs Joyce Banda, on treason charges.

His charges were, however, dropped soon after his election as Malawi president in 2014.