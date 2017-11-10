Sulom orders replay of Wanderers, Mzuni match

…Kamwendo, Kamzere banned, teams fined…

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has ordered a replay of the match between TNM Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuni FC which was abandoned last week at Balaka Stadium following an attack on the Green Intellectuals by the home supporters as they wanted to enter into the Stadium.

In a statement released by Sulom on Friday afternoon, the governing body says the decision has been made based on the report released by a special independent body which was assigned to look into the matter.

According to the report, both teams arrived at the stadium at almost the same time but it was the home team that got out of their bus before the visitors.

Moments later, some officials from Mzuni FC namely Agnes Mzumara, Maloto Chaula, Chawanangwa Manda, Walusungu Winga, McNebert Kazuwa and Alex Ngwira were prevented from accessing the stadium by two home supporters and were physically and verbally abused in full view of Wanderers officials. The victims were later treated as outpatients at Balaka Stadium.

The supporters in mention are Trouble and Njanji who have since been banned from watching all Super League matches for the rest of the season.

The report further indicates that after the incident, the visitors left the facility without even telling Sulom officials and match officials.

“Upon considering all the circumstances of this match and in light of the above findings of fact as read with Article 15 of the Sulom constitution which states that clubs shall be responsible for the actions of their supporters, players and officials, the abandoned match between Wanderers and

Mzuni on 4th November 2017 shall be replayed on a date to be fixed by Sulom at a venue closest to the centre from the respective bases of the two teams.

“The two Wanderers supporters namely Trouble and Njanji are hereby banned from watching any TNM Super League match for the rest of the season for their part in the brawl and assault.

“Wanderers player Joseph Kamwendo is hereby seriously warned for inciting violence and offensive behavior and therefore is suspended for one match.

“Wanderers official Vales Kamzere is hereby banned from the technical area and touchline for four TNM Super League matches for inciting violence and offensive behavior,” reads the statement.

The home team has also been fined K500 000 for failing to control their supporters, with both teams being fined K1 million for bringing the game of football into disrepute but Wanderers have been told to pay K600 000 for facilitating the smooth and peaceful exit of supporters after the abandonment of the match.

Both teams have since been advised by Sulom to appeal within 48 hours if they feel aggrieved with the determination.