TNM 4G Lite Flash

By November 6, 2017

The ruling party wind has once again swayed Joseph Nkasa to employ panegyric tactics, in favour of the governing political body.

The veteran musician who is popular for political songs, speaks highly of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) while dressing down Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in his latest song.

Joseph Nkasa

Nkasa: Exposes the dark history attached to MCP.

The song which has gone viral on social media, portrays DPP as a peaceful party which makes it more deserving to be ruling Malawi.

Nkasa strengthens his position through exposing the dark history attached to MCP.

The opening verse begins with a Biblical allusion; he narrates people’s choice of Barnabas over Jesus when they were asked as to who should be granted freedom.

“Lero kunabwera DPP chipani cha mtendere, la chitukuko boma ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika, Anthu ali pa ufulu DPP chipani cha mtendere, misewu ya phula ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika, Chimanga kutapa kutaya DPP chipani cha mtendere, sukulu za luso ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika, olemba nkhani akulemba DPP chipani chamtendere, opanda omangidwa ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika pazifukwa za ndale, DPP chipani cha mtendere,” he sings on chorus.

The song gets ugly for the main opposition party when Nkasa mentions the atrocities that were committed during its rule.

“Pomwe panadulidwa mitengo yaminga, pozaphuka sipazaphuka wa papaya, minga yomweyo ndiyo izaphuke, Fisi akasamuka kupita Phiri lina sikuti kumeneko akasanduka nkhosa, mtima waupandu amayenda nawo, kumbukani chifundo cha nsema mitondo, chinadyesa matumbo ake onse mmimba, Malawi Congress Party ndi ma vampire.

“Zikanatheka kuifusa mizimu, kuti tambala wakuda abwereso, inakakanisisa kwa mtuwagalu.”

This is the third song Nkasa has done in the political realm this year. He started with a public relations song for former Minister of Agriculture Dr George Chaponda in the wake of maizegate, then he produced Yoswa for President Peter Mutharika.

He got into the limelight with political songs during the late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s rule in 2007 with Mose Walero. In 2014 he engineered another political propaganda tune for Joyce Banda.

 




192 Comments

  1. Saloom Longwe says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:40

    Izi zichepe dont mask others

    Reply
  2. Pempho Cons De'e Mw says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:38

    Akufuna kt apondedweso mutu ameneyu,Nkasa sadzava gys ndie akadutseso mu Dowamu akhaula

    Reply
  3. Rofty Shobozi Wa Mashobozi says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:36

    how hot Malawi is? our pockets are dry we don’t see any hope, what we see is darkness ndiye wena azikamba za nkutu tikimva kuwawa?

    Reply
  4. Misheck Maseko says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:30

    Nkasa is an expired musician

    Reply
  5. Kelvin K Collings says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:25

    Phungu is one of the nonsense people ever… Even chipereni wind has direction but him no where to go. What he wants is to milk funds of poor malawians

    Reply
  6. Chris Jahson Chafulumira says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:20

    F**k Nkasa…In your p

    Reply
  7. Anduge MW says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:20

    Phungu ndi Phungu sangakwele zakupwa game ndi DPP wina afune olo asafune

    Reply
  8. Sam Wisdom says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:13

    Thanks to Dr.momoh who saved and cured me from hepatitis B.. virus. with his herb medicine you can also reached him for similar
    *Or any other….virus…like.. Hepatitis…..C… Virus….
    You can reach him through this number…you can add him on WhatsApp believe me you will never regret it
    +2349068579672
    ​Your cure is here for you​ !!!

    Reply
  9. Isaac Wyt says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:13

    Ankasa mutu wawo sukuyenda bwino

    Reply
  10. Kingsley Chiunguzeni says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:12

    awa ndie kayatu,its better to choose a dog…..it can help you

    Reply
  11. Abraham Bandah says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:09

    komatu munthuyu akunena zoona guy’s, mcp ndi chipani chankhaza chimadyetsa anthu ku ng’ona kugwilila azimayi ndikuba ziweto zamphawi komanso idapha achina gadama mwankhaza powakhoma ndi misomali m’mumu

    Reply
  12. Binnwell Kachikopa says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:09

    Mkasa sanayambe lero kunyoza mcp, he is a coward and a fool who stands to eat evil money, to hell with your cowardice

    Reply
  13. Yomba Lowole says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:06

    Mvula ikagwa kumachuluka zoliralira, owinayo 2019 aliphee satekesekasoi chakwera kale

    Reply
  14. Freeman Juwao Malunga says:
    06/11/2017 at 13:06

    Mkulu uyu ndi was government of the day….alibe pabwino

    Reply
  15. Rowland Lozi says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:56

    sadziwa nkuwerenga awa ndipo wamuuzira mau oti vampire Ndani? Umphawi wamukantha pompano timva ayimba nyimbo praising Bushiri kuti apeze kanganyase kkkkk

    Reply
  16. Andrewwillie Magombo says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:55

    Fuck you nkasa

    Reply
  17. Owen Mtanga says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:49

    I’m in need of that song, can someone share to me

    Reply
  18. Petros Chico Adamson says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:48

    Kodi madala amenewa nanga si amati asiya kuyimba zandale. Ayamba utumiki wa mulungu

    Reply
  19. Sodhaka H. Chamangwana says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:44

    Awanso awa!!

    Reply
  20. Emmanuel Thom says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:39

    Are they? can you prove, I never vote for them and I will never vote for them in the future but I can not call them vampires but rather good friends and my bosses.

    Reply
  21. Missi T Julio says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:37

    Fucken Dog Mkasa you going to die in hands of majorities be careful with your silly things

    Reply
  22. Amos Nyasulu says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:35

    Hahaha awa NDE ayi amalawi mphepo imangowombapo basi

    Reply
  23. Soko Khama Bravo says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:33

    Kudana ndichilungamo mukufuna achite zomwe mukufuna inu mwagwa nayo tiye M
    Nkasa DPP ikufuna anthu ngati iwe MCP yaboowoka yaphofomokanso DPP more fireeee

    Reply
  24. Cathy Banda says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:30

    MM MM

    Reply
  25. Harlod Phiri says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:26

    MCP should sue Nkasa for deformation Coz boma linati opopa magazi kulibe so why Nkasa is coming up with these claims ….let him alongosore bwino

    Reply
  26. Precious Chimwemwe Billy says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:22

    ofunika kupitanso nawo kudowa kuja akang’wing’wi apangeso beat sense mmutu mwa ankasa

    Reply
  27. Polo Land Mkwanda says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:21

    tikuziwa bwinolomwe ma vampire ndi a D P P nde akuti muzavotele ngozi zapensewu komanso akuti ali bwino kuposa akulu

    Reply
  28. André Jones says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:21

    mmmmm nanunso inu.. magetsi omwewa eti??? tazingoyimbani magitala anuwo kumeneko

    Reply
  29. BAMBO AMWANA says:
    06/11/2017 at 14:20

    chitsiru ichi changotopa ndi maluzi,chamisala osachitengela zake DPP Ikutuluka m’boma 2019 akazabela tizapanga ma demo opanda malire mpaka tizavotaxo anyapapi inu tatopa nanu MCP boma tione zina

    Reply
  30. Rachel Katengeza Beleka says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:16

    Ukunama mkasa ine ndingodikira 2019 kt ndidzavotere Chakwera.izo ndizake mkasayo ine mavampire ndikuwadziwa

    Reply
  31. Arthur Chafikana says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:16

    umakwana phungu tauze ana abadwa nthawiya democracywa

    Reply
  32. Joe Paliani says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:13

    Mkasa sunalape muja anakukomoramu kamba ka mbwelera zakozi eti kkkkkkk

    Reply
  33. James Chinthali says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:11

    guys , possibly admin wa news page iyi akunama.we can just expose our stupidity pomamunyonza munthu yemwe.sanalakwe. ndiyankhabe ndikaimvera nyimbo yo my self. i have smelt a rat in this issue

    Reply
  34. Tennyson Mulimbula says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:02

    Judas Iscariot. Betraying his fellow countrymen for money.

    Reply
  35. Evance Benard Banda says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:02

    Koditu Nkasa si munthu oti ndi ali ndi nzeru. Adati si wandale, then ati Mose wa Lero, then adanyoza DPP saying amene akulamulira ndi amayi, then adanyoza boma lilipoli saying a police malipiro sakukondwa nawo, then akuti Joshua wa Lero. Itati ilowe MCP muzamumva akujama ya MCP. Uyu amangofuna ndalama ndi chitsiru munthuyu amasowa zochita. Ine sindikuona chodabwitsa. MCP 2019 boma koma Nkasa ukagwere oyimba athu tili nawo kale.

    Reply
  36. Joel Makwinja says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:00

    People are cowards busy accusing Nkasa opusa mbuli inu ainkinu osayimba yanu yasukulu bwanji. We’re commenting coz tamva. Kaduka pa Malawi

    Reply
  37. Eatim Msiska Katundu says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:00

    tangodyani ndalamazo mwakachetechete

    Reply
  38. Omega Bema says:
    06/11/2017 at 12:00

    Umphwi sizinthu sure ….ukhoza kudya nazo zoyipa kuti upeze cholowa basi

    Reply
  39. Rabson Khobiri says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:58

    eeee……..eeeeeee……eeeeee……eeeeee kma mphuno yake inakalota anakakamba zamzeru bt he need 2 irumminate hs idear,,

    Reply
  40. Paul India Jnr says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:53

    Mkasa u r useless clueless and just a wasted talent… You are a shame in the music industry and Malawi at large… You just a boot licker youre greed for money will kill you… You are calling MCP vampires yes they suck ignorance poverty and corruption your thinking has drained like you are a 2015 baby….

    Reply
  41. Alfred Pemba says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:49

    We are not kids axe, that time is long gone and we all know it. That’s why you were beaten 5-1 by the so called vampires. You see vampires but we see redemption, meanwhile the clock it ticking.

    Reply
  42. Ngoma Bothwell says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:49

    useless artist

    Reply
  43. Kennie Khaiya says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:47

    More fire Nkasa kuimba salesana! wina wakubalaka waimba zakenso ndani wadandaula?

    Reply
  44. Peter Sardegna Magomero says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:46

    A nkasa simudachimine a chair adakunamizan galimoto pano mulilaso kachikena

    Reply
  45. Geofrey Kasunda says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:44

    To answer a foolish person you can become a foolish too

    Reply
  46. Kennie Khaiya says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:44

    nde nchiro zawo a MCP palibe saziwa zimenezi!

    Reply
  47. Richard Kachipinda says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:44

    mkasa uzivere uziganiza mwa umunthu pochita znthu; ndiwe mbuzi

    Reply
  48. Thomas Sestino Likhomo Lot says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:44

    Kma Mulumana sure

    Reply
  49. Kosam Chilowa says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:43

    Chamba chamupweteka musiyeni! Oyimba muja adayambilamu Osawoneka kusamba?

    Reply
  50. Yohanie Zonda says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:34

    This guy is obsolete we don’t give a hoot about what he says or thinks

    Reply
  51. George Chalira says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:31

    Kodi iyeyu wayiwala kuti adatibulidwa kale ku Dowa atanyoza MCP

    Reply
  52. Bright Tylet Ndhlovu says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:26

    Fuck u nkhasa nyimbo zako umakonda kuyimbira munthu ineso uzandiyimbileko yanga kape iwe……

    Reply
  53. Nyirenda M Kelvin says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:25

    Uneducated savage who don’t care about his reputation as long as there is money

    Reply
  54. Carolyn Mwangomba says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:25

    Kodi awa sukulu adalekeza kalasi chani?

    Reply
  55. Mussah Ma Gunners Funsani says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:18

    munthu wadyera uyu opanda manyzi…Panja anthu akut dowa adamuchita kanthu

    Reply
  56. Brave Anthony says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:18

    Mose waleo

    Reply
  57. Angella Mataka says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:18

    Pumbwa

    Reply
  58. Misheck Bokho says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:16

    Mutu sugwira ameneyu akuchedwetsani guys…..

    Reply
  59. Keffasi Ceph C says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:15

    Kapolo wa dziko uyu

    Reply
  60. Dalisoul Levi says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:10

    nkasa anafika pawuchitsilutu kkkk ndalamadi ndisatana basi

    Reply
  61. Alex Mwandama says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:09

    Mkasa;waiwala zomwe anakupanga achewa ku Dowa?Panopa ndiye akupha

    Reply
  62. Ichabod Chiumia says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:06

    I hav never seen a stupid Musician lyk this Idiot called Nkasa.

    Reply
  63. Levison Khumbeni says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:05

    Paja mkasa akasowa mafalanga amatero kupempha kwake musamuiware.

    Reply
  64. Sharon Mussa says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:04

    DJ nyimbo ija anaimba Nkasa amati poison

    Reply
  65. Lucky Mandanda says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:04

    A nkasa ndichisiru ndipo akuganiza kut a2 angawcthe maganiz ndi dyera lakero? amalawi pan anachangamuka uchisir wakew asapak naw a2 ena

    Reply
  66. Glad Makele says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:03

    There is no substance in that, he has just shown how greedy and untrustworth he is

    Reply
  67. Onemore Blackson Matemba says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:56

    Ithink it useless kumamuyankha nkasa wanuyo ndi oyimba amene saziwa wt he want

    Reply
  68. Patson Ngolwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:56

    Ankasa ndaninso,garu wa chabechabe. President aliyense amuyimbire nyimbo ndicholinga chopempha ndalama. Bulshit, kang’wing’wi iwe.

    Reply
  69. Chibwebwe Cha Chimege says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:55

    Kumachita mention dzina lake kuti aziwerengele yekha ma commentwa,,si choncho bwana Phungu Joseph Nkasa?

    Reply
  70. Alex Huwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:54

    A man without vision

    Reply
  71. Augusto Gasten says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:53

    Umbuli ndi matenda heavy

    Reply
  72. Samuel Lwara says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:53

    Idiomatic opportunist…

    Reply
  73. Hardwell Chitedze says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:51

    Ndinali mmodzi okonda kunbvera nyimbo zankuluyu,koma pano ndimanyasidwa naye heavy.

    Reply
  74. Michael Mkandawire says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:51

    Idiot

    Reply
  75. Loti Alexis Malanga Major says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:49

    I have never see the stupid musician like this ugly man called himself Nkasa.

    Reply
  76. Mark Zc Mgulawanthu says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:48

    Mkasa ndi wandale bola wandale

    Reply
  77. Phungu Sosten Bonongwe says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:47

    Chisilu ichi

    Reply
  78. Bresqo Blessings Majamandah says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:47

    Oyimba amene ali mphawi kwambiri nyimbo zakenso za chamba ngat mukufuna kupempha amuthalika akuguliren galimoto just go direct

    Reply
  79. BoldwinChindele Mmwale says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:45

    Mkasa maso ake amayang’ana kuwiri, ma vampire ndi a DPP coz anachallanger kut ngolongoliwa amaziwa bwino kutamba

    Reply
  80. Cynthia Chitedze Tamanda says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:44

    Achitsiru a nkasa mumadziwa chan zandale inu mbuzi

    Reply
  81. Gah Ven says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:42

    Awa school idawadutsa kumanzere ndachitsiru amangipita kulikose komwe akuona ngati kuti akhoza kupezako kanthu mboli yankhuku iyaaaaa

    Reply
  82. Charlie Thoko Machaka says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:41

    I wish Mkasa can come and read all these comments, it’s his time to learn

    Reply
  83. Pope Mark Mapondo Oyamba says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:40

    Ali ndi nyimboyo atipange share apa pliz nafe timvere +27842531486 thanks

    Reply
  84. Paul Taulo says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:39

    Mmmmm no comment.

    Reply
  85. Gomezgani Wa Nyerere says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:38

    Vampire ali iye amene

    Reply
  86. Chris Matandika says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:38

    Mcp has to sue him as of now a certain senior chief in the south did say him knows who are begind it and that he can deal with them! So for Nkasa to claim otherwise then he has to prove in the court of law I suppose!

    Reply
  87. Daud Richard Makalanie says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:37

    Kungoti school mulibe man wa ndiye samaona mmene dziko likuyendera.Ndikape uyu

    Reply
  88. Ken Theophilus Phiri says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:37

    He is unfortunate person amadzigulitsa pamtengo wotchipa he’ll die like a coward

    Reply
  89. Willy Koy says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:35

    MCP 2019 boma, Chakwera boma, dpp kwao paulendo akapitilize kupopa magazi.

    Reply
  90. Destiny AG Chimaliro says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:35

    ankasa mwamwa kale? Umangidwe anzako akuseweza ongotchula kut vampire

    Reply
  91. Masautso Kampira says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:33

    Nkasa sazamva

    Reply
  92. Vitumbiko Mapunda says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:32

    This Person is now useless how can he involved himself in these dirty politics and he is no longer Joseph Nkasa we know

    Reply
  93. Daniel Chimonjo says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:31

    Nkansayo ndionse a DPP ndiamene mavimpire nkasa kupemphapempha ngat mwana oyimba anzako amalimbikira ntchito.

    Reply
  94. Gilbert Hedrick says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:29

    The #1,greedy musician in MW ,

    Reply
  95. Diki L Lemus says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:26

    MULEKELENI AZIONA UYU THAWI IKWANA

    Reply
  96. Mosted Mtambo says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:26

    akufuna adye nowo mbunzi iyo,botolo lomwe lilibe madzi limapanga pokoso kwambiri ndiye mkasayo.Kapolo sakwiya

    Reply
  97. James Mcdonard says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:24

    Kungoti Anthu Osephana Maso amakhala opepela

    Reply
  98. Dalitso M. Jumah says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:24

    I don’t see the reason of betraying one another while truth is uncovered. Stop to dig over our ear drums with your speechless accusations

    Reply
  99. Alex Malunga says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:23

    It doesnt matter spellings capture his content of words. Amalawi tidatani kodi? aati ifeyo ndiye odziziwisitsa vizungu, bwanji ngati tafikapo why

    Reply
  100. Kananji Matewele says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:22

    Nkasa munthu opusa iwe

    Reply
  101. Johnstone Kayuza says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:21

    Nkasa palibe chanzeru chomwe anganene ndi tidye nawo uyu.

    Reply
  102. Evance Chiccoh Byson Phillimon says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:21

    milomo imeneyo idzapitilira kukula, udzienda komko.

    Reply
  103. Chifuniro Mwalughali says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:20

    Achitsilu a nkasa

    Reply
  104. Weston Benay says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:19

    unaimba kale mkasa nyimbo ina yake yoti wanunkha malawi tilowera kt under the same leadership of peter ukumukwezay ndie tidakadikirab kt mutiuze kumene tilowele

    Reply
  105. Mac Dante Wa Hojah says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:18

    wsh nditayandikana nawe wa masaya akuluwe, tisazakuone uli khwekhwerekhwekhwere ndi ma vampire ukutinenafe titatenga boma 2019 with clean sheet, kaya akutuma, akupweteketsa ameneyo, n dziwa kut zopepera zakozo zikungoonjezera molalo ku MCP, koma a DPP ngat iri pressure ndiye muzakomokatu 2019, tambala wakuda more fire

    Reply
  106. Charles Cryton says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:17

    Zoona bambo nkasa

    Reply
  107. Pempho Maganizo says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:16

    Ngati kuli mbuzi ya oimba ndiye ndi Mkaaaaa______________ kwinako pitilizani guyz

    Reply
  108. Nathan Chiumia says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:15

    Nkasa afela za eni awa iiii makobidi basi anakukanikani

    Reply
  109. Michael Kampepule Nyirenda says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:15

    This Guy is a whole for a penny..if he was a woman he could be selling Kutchie pa Mboya or 47

    Reply
  110. Donton Tchale says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:15

    Nkasa is one of the visionless musicians who do not have actual direction. And I believe he even do not know what he does.

    Reply
  111. Muhammad Stakhanovite Maulid says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:13

    King of the Nosense-nkasa

    Reply
  112. Jayson Joshi says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:13

    Avule magalasi tione ngati ana sathawa

    Reply
  113. Aaron Matope says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:12
    Reply
  114. Medson Bamboajoji Nkhoma says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:11

    amkasa ndimwi achilekwa,ndimwi achitchiru

    Reply
  115. Kennedy Bokho says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:11

    Focus on singing your local trash songs don’t involve yourself into dirty politics just for money

    Reply
  116. Vitu Ngwira says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:11

    He should be arrested

    Reply
  117. Aaron Matope says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:11

    Kodi nkasayu waiwala zomwe tinamupanga ku Dowa? Pa nsomkhano wa Amai Funso langa kwa nkasa ukufuna kuphwanyidwanso MUTU

    Reply
  118. Sankhani Jolofandy Mankhwazi says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:09

    Stupid mkasa

    Reply
  119. Matt Maverick Chelsea Phirih says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:09

    Kkkkk characters of pple in dpp and its acosiates : KULI ANTHU OPHUNZIRA KWAMBIRI,KOMA NDI OPEPELA OKHA OKHA…chisanzo aliyense akuchidziwa KULINSO MBURI ZAMBIRI ZOMWE SIDZIZIWA CHOMWE ZIKUPANGA…the likes of nkasa ndi chisanzo…

    Reply
  120. Cassim Chimuzu says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:09

    UMPHAWI NDI UCHIMO LERO NDAMVOMELEZA NDITHU Kodi mkasa osamutengela ku mental hospital ngati muja mukumuchitira wandale Vincent uja bwanji???? Uyuso ndi openga kaya ngati simukudziwa mumutengele pa chiyambi myimbo zake zinali ndi matanthawuzo omveka bwino koma chama 2010 myimbo zake mukabvera bwino bwino mundibvomeleza kuti mkasa akudwala misala ndi openga akufunika thandizo la chipatala mwansanga asayambe kugenda anthu ndithu

    Reply
  121. Zamunda Kalonga says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:09

    Nkasa ndikape kuimba kunakuvuta basi.manyaka!

    Reply
  122. Aaron Arc Chikumba says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:09

    DPP ndiye ya ma vimpire.kupopa magaz.kupha achi albino.kuvulaza otsutsa boma.then ma vampire mndan.umbuli ankasa unakuphan.ku mcp suzalandilidwa ase ngat umakwera boma ku mcp malo suzapeza

    Reply
  123. Patrick Likole says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:09

    For wat reasons simunasinthebe dziko la demokalase

    Reply
  124. Isaac Lukhere says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:08

    phwete

    Reply
  125. Ashan Bandah says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:08

    Okay, so who are you ass-holle? Dead walking Ghost with a fucking face, but do you even know the meaning of Vempire?

    Reply
  126. Thokozani Sainani says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:08

    A Nkasa mudzafera za weni inu ndi umbuli wanuwo. Advice is free don’t say i didn’t warn you

    Reply
  127. Bannert Magwira says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:07

    M’KASA NDINANZIKAMBE ALIBE BALI PANO NDIWA DPP 2019 ANZAKHALA WA MCP AMENEYO NDIYE M’KASA YO.

    Reply
  128. S John Myhn Asima says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:07

    uyuu ofunika kumenya kobasi wa usilu sure

    Reply
  129. Dereck Jassi says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:07

    Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

    Reply
  130. Godfrey Tiwonge Kayira says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:06

    A failed musician

    Reply
  131. Mada Daniel Potani says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:03

    Vuto lozorowera kupephapepha mapeto ake umayakhula nazo zinthu zopanda nzeru ngati izi aaaah!!

    Reply
  132. Sydreck Wa Rhoda Nkhoma says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:03

    Utenati wolima bale unamupha galuyu mtayeni atitaitsa tym fisi weni weni,kapena akufuna aone zoposera za ku dowa zija

    Reply
  133. Lastn Muruma says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:02

    Munthuyo adzafela zaeni ake pajatu adayimba nyimbo yonyoza Peter Mutharika pamene amakodzekera iye za kapeni m’chaka cha 2014.

    Reply
  134. Kaliba Ofatsa says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:02

    Amenewa timati Amimba tiye kudyakuli konko/atidye nawo
    Mcp
    2019
    bomaaaa

    Reply
  135. George Chilembwe says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:01

    Foolish nkasa iwe, chifukwa choti adakuteketa anthu ku dowauku wayenekutero mtidyenawo iwe wayesa ulandiraso galimoto kape iwe.

    Reply
  136. Martin G Elias Elias says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:01

    Kusakasakano pofela kkkk

    Reply
  137. Pule Mike Jr. says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:00

    Akuluwa mutuwawo sugwira ntchito wamisala nkuluyu

    Reply
  138. Samuel Vingula says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:00

    Alipo awa, but akanakupha nthawi ya Joyce a DPP.

    Reply
  139. Alex Freeman Amos says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:59

    Eeeh mkasa ndalama zzamupha uyu aaah kaya nd umbuli kaya,

    Reply
  140. Bosco Nkhoma says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:57

    Opempha can do anything to please the giver……….. pitilizani kulidyera boma. Otherwise the truth mukuchidziwa

    Reply
  141. Mike Ganxo Kuyere says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:57

    Awa akula mozunzika tikuwadziwa Asiyeni….A Nkasa mwayamba zimenezi eti…Zizaululika..tiye nazoni…Mwaiwala ku Manja kuja eti…

    Reply
  142. Andy Chimchere says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:57

    Sunalape za ku Dowa zija oky pitiriza .

    Reply
  143. Paul Chirwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:57

    Mmene Akuonekera Nkhope Nkasa,Anthu Sangachite Kufunsa Kuti Ndi Vampire Weniweni Wa Dpp

    Reply
  144. Kestern Brazil says:
    06/11/2017 at 11:57

    If you ate tired if singing Nkasa just go kwanu ku Machinga ukapumule. What you are singing is tosh and absurd, what you are praising in your song was done by a line of presidents from Kamuzu, Muluzi, Bingu and partly Joice, what have Peter done so far to be recognised as a good leader rather than shielding corrupt government officials? Stupid Nkasa.

    Reply
  145. Elias Kumwenda says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:55

    Nkasa,chilipo,chikumusata

    Reply
  146. Acklon Maneno Chiungwe says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:54

    Amkasa ndinu achitsiru munthu wanji wamthira kuwiri kungoti kumene kwapita mphepo mkomweko

    Reply
  147. Emanuel Nkanda says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:54

    munatha inu ankasa munali kale simuthaso kuimba nyimbo zanu ine ndikuntha zaka pafupifupi 10 osavela amene umawatamandawo sakutenga mkomwe kukankhala zochitika kusonyeza kuti ulibe luso lamaimbidwe uziona 2019 inu ma vampireyo akulowa m’boma

    Reply
  148. Abasi Jailosi says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:54

    Mkasa woyeeeee

    Reply
  149. Geoffrey Tembo says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:54

    kusowa chochita ankasa kkk

    Reply
  150. Chang Chi says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:53

    Failure

    Reply
  151. Benjamin Chirwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:53

    Vis man need to be sued

    Reply
  152. Alexandra George Phiri Judah says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:52

    mlomwe opanda mzeru.

    Reply
  153. Tony Michael Jaziel says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:51

    kodi iyeyo tanthauzo la vampire amalidziwa kapena wangoneneramo??,,,,anamapopa dpp,,kupha ma alubino dpp so who are the vampires here??,,,,the opposite is really true

    Reply
  154. Chester Precious Mussa says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:51

    Kkkkkk Nkasa akuti chani?

    Reply
  155. Kristogeorge Masikini says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:51

    I think this guy is box2 is mentally disturbed

    Reply
  156. Joe Moses Montage says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:50

    kkkkkk mkasa is my raw model keep it looked mr mkasa your one who represent us

    Reply
  157. Wanangwa Gift Phiri says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:49

    nkasa is a vampire too….and his ruling party so called dpp

    Reply
  158. Sarah Maluwa says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:48

    Kkkkkkkk amkasa mulipo mundibwerekeko ma tintediwo kkkkkkkk

    Reply
  159. Leroi Nanthambwe says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:48

    Get behind me eee ujeni

    Reply
  160. Watson Denzio Jamali Gamah says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:48

    KKKKK UMAKWANA MKASA!

    Reply
  161. Konduan Emmanuel Kaungah says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:48

    Koma nkasa udzafera za eni mphwanga

    Reply
  162. Jack Majiga Stevie says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:47

    Zanu izo

    Reply
  163. Fumukale Gondwe says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:47

    kkkkkk umphawi sizinthu!!!

    Reply
  164. Steve Seagal Maloya says:
    06/11/2017 at 09:46

    Mmmmm

    Reply
  165. queen says:
    06/11/2017 at 10:32

    I used to respect Nkasa but he has turned out to be a stupid political musician. As Malawians, we should learn to give creidit where it’s due; those who tarnished the image of MCP are in DPP now. Who killed Njauju, is it MCP? How about Chasowa, Mbendera and the 20 striking civilians in Mzu and this is happening during multiparty time. KUBA in all ministries, the blackouts, drug shortages, water scarcity and Nkasa wants Malawians to keep on clapping hands for DPP no!!! that’s madness…………….

    Reply

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: