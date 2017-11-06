The ruling party wind has once again swayed Joseph Nkasa to employ panegyric tactics, in favour of the governing political body.

The veteran musician who is popular for political songs, speaks highly of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) while dressing down Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in his latest song.

The song which has gone viral on social media, portrays DPP as a peaceful party which makes it more deserving to be ruling Malawi.

Nkasa strengthens his position through exposing the dark history attached to MCP.

The opening verse begins with a Biblical allusion; he narrates people’s choice of Barnabas over Jesus when they were asked as to who should be granted freedom.

“Lero kunabwera DPP chipani cha mtendere, la chitukuko boma ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika, Anthu ali pa ufulu DPP chipani cha mtendere, misewu ya phula ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika, Chimanga kutapa kutaya DPP chipani cha mtendere, sukulu za luso ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika, olemba nkhani akulemba DPP chipani chamtendere, opanda omangidwa ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika pazifukwa za ndale, DPP chipani cha mtendere,” he sings on chorus.

The song gets ugly for the main opposition party when Nkasa mentions the atrocities that were committed during its rule.

“Pomwe panadulidwa mitengo yaminga, pozaphuka sipazaphuka wa papaya, minga yomweyo ndiyo izaphuke, Fisi akasamuka kupita Phiri lina sikuti kumeneko akasanduka nkhosa, mtima waupandu amayenda nawo, kumbukani chifundo cha nsema mitondo, chinadyesa matumbo ake onse mmimba, Malawi Congress Party ndi ma vampire.

“Zikanatheka kuifusa mizimu, kuti tambala wakuda abwereso, inakakanisisa kwa mtuwagalu.”

This is the third song Nkasa has done in the political realm this year. He started with a public relations song for former Minister of Agriculture Dr George Chaponda in the wake of maizegate, then he produced Yoswa for President Peter Mutharika.

He got into the limelight with political songs during the late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s rule in 2007 with Mose Walero. In 2014 he engineered another political propaganda tune for Joyce Banda.