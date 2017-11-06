The ruling party wind has once again swayed Joseph Nkasa to employ panegyric tactics, in favour of the governing political body.
The veteran musician who is popular for political songs, speaks highly of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) while dressing down Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in his latest song.
The song which has gone viral on social media, portrays DPP as a peaceful party which makes it more deserving to be ruling Malawi.
Nkasa strengthens his position through exposing the dark history attached to MCP.
The opening verse begins with a Biblical allusion; he narrates people’s choice of Barnabas over Jesus when they were asked as to who should be granted freedom.
“Lero kunabwera DPP chipani cha mtendere, la chitukuko boma ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika, Anthu ali pa ufulu DPP chipani cha mtendere, misewu ya phula ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika, Chimanga kutapa kutaya DPP chipani cha mtendere, sukulu za luso ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika, olemba nkhani akulemba DPP chipani chamtendere, opanda omangidwa ndi Arthur Peter Mutharika pazifukwa za ndale, DPP chipani cha mtendere,” he sings on chorus.
The song gets ugly for the main opposition party when Nkasa mentions the atrocities that were committed during its rule.
“Pomwe panadulidwa mitengo yaminga, pozaphuka sipazaphuka wa papaya, minga yomweyo ndiyo izaphuke, Fisi akasamuka kupita Phiri lina sikuti kumeneko akasanduka nkhosa, mtima waupandu amayenda nawo, kumbukani chifundo cha nsema mitondo, chinadyesa matumbo ake onse mmimba, Malawi Congress Party ndi ma vampire.
“Zikanatheka kuifusa mizimu, kuti tambala wakuda abwereso, inakakanisisa kwa mtuwagalu.”
This is the third song Nkasa has done in the political realm this year. He started with a public relations song for former Minister of Agriculture Dr George Chaponda in the wake of maizegate, then he produced Yoswa for President Peter Mutharika.
He got into the limelight with political songs during the late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s rule in 2007 with Mose Walero. In 2014 he engineered another political propaganda tune for Joyce Banda.
Izi zichepe dont mask others
Akufuna kt apondedweso mutu ameneyu,Nkasa sadzava gys ndie akadutseso mu Dowamu akhaula
how hot Malawi is? our pockets are dry we don’t see any hope, what we see is darkness ndiye wena azikamba za nkutu tikimva kuwawa?
Nkasa is an expired musician
Phungu is one of the nonsense people ever… Even chipereni wind has direction but him no where to go. What he wants is to milk funds of poor malawians
F**k Nkasa…In your p
Phungu ndi Phungu sangakwele zakupwa game ndi DPP wina afune olo asafune
Ankasa mutu wawo sukuyenda bwino
awa ndie kayatu,its better to choose a dog…..it can help you
komatu munthuyu akunena zoona guy’s, mcp ndi chipani chankhaza chimadyetsa anthu ku ng’ona kugwilila azimayi ndikuba ziweto zamphawi komanso idapha achina gadama mwankhaza powakhoma ndi misomali m’mumu
That was those days bro wake up ! Thats y we wil neva c change if we carry that mentality!
Mkasa sanayambe lero kunyoza mcp, he is a coward and a fool who stands to eat evil money, to hell with your cowardice
Mvula ikagwa kumachuluka zoliralira, owinayo 2019 aliphee satekesekasoi chakwera kale
Mkulu uyu ndi was government of the day….alibe pabwino
sadziwa nkuwerenga awa ndipo wamuuzira mau oti vampire Ndani? Umphawi wamukantha pompano timva ayimba nyimbo praising Bushiri kuti apeze kanganyase kkkkk
Fuck you nkasa
I’m in need of that song, can someone share to me
Kodi madala amenewa nanga si amati asiya kuyimba zandale. Ayamba utumiki wa mulungu
Awanso awa!!
Are they? can you prove, I never vote for them and I will never vote for them in the future but I can not call them vampires but rather good friends and my bosses.
Fucken Dog Mkasa you going to die in hands of majorities be careful with your silly things
Hahaha awa NDE ayi amalawi mphepo imangowombapo basi
Kudana ndichilungamo mukufuna achite zomwe mukufuna inu mwagwa nayo tiye M
Nkasa DPP ikufuna anthu ngati iwe MCP yaboowoka yaphofomokanso DPP more fireeee
MM MM
MCP should sue Nkasa for deformation Coz boma linati opopa magazi kulibe so why Nkasa is coming up with these claims ….let him alongosore bwino
ofunika kupitanso nawo kudowa kuja akang’wing’wi apangeso beat sense mmutu mwa ankasa
tikuziwa bwinolomwe ma vampire ndi a D P P nde akuti muzavotele ngozi zapensewu komanso akuti ali bwino kuposa akulu
mmmmm nanunso inu.. magetsi omwewa eti??? tazingoyimbani magitala anuwo kumeneko
chitsiru ichi changotopa ndi maluzi,chamisala osachitengela zake DPP Ikutuluka m’boma 2019 akazabela tizapanga ma demo opanda malire mpaka tizavotaxo anyapapi inu tatopa nanu MCP boma tione zina
Ukunama mkasa ine ndingodikira 2019 kt ndidzavotere Chakwera.izo ndizake mkasayo ine mavampire ndikuwadziwa
umakwana phungu tauze ana abadwa nthawiya democracywa
Mkasa sunalape muja anakukomoramu kamba ka mbwelera zakozi eti kkkkkkk
guys , possibly admin wa news page iyi akunama.we can just expose our stupidity pomamunyonza munthu yemwe.sanalakwe. ndiyankhabe ndikaimvera nyimbo yo my self. i have smelt a rat in this issue
Judas Iscariot. Betraying his fellow countrymen for money.
Koditu Nkasa si munthu oti ndi ali ndi nzeru. Adati si wandale, then ati Mose wa Lero, then adanyoza DPP saying amene akulamulira ndi amayi, then adanyoza boma lilipoli saying a police malipiro sakukondwa nawo, then akuti Joshua wa Lero. Itati ilowe MCP muzamumva akujama ya MCP. Uyu amangofuna ndalama ndi chitsiru munthuyu amasowa zochita. Ine sindikuona chodabwitsa. MCP 2019 boma koma Nkasa ukagwere oyimba athu tili nawo kale.
People are cowards busy accusing Nkasa opusa mbuli inu ainkinu osayimba yanu yasukulu bwanji. We’re commenting coz tamva. Kaduka pa Malawi
tangodyani ndalamazo mwakachetechete
Umphwi sizinthu sure ….ukhoza kudya nazo zoyipa kuti upeze cholowa basi
eeee……..eeeeeee……eeeeee……eeeeee kma mphuno yake inakalota anakakamba zamzeru bt he need 2 irumminate hs idear,,
Mkasa u r useless clueless and just a wasted talent… You are a shame in the music industry and Malawi at large… You just a boot licker youre greed for money will kill you… You are calling MCP vampires yes they suck ignorance poverty and corruption your thinking has drained like you are a 2015 baby….
We are not kids axe, that time is long gone and we all know it. That’s why you were beaten 5-1 by the so called vampires. You see vampires but we see redemption, meanwhile the clock it ticking.
useless artist
More fire Nkasa kuimba salesana! wina wakubalaka waimba zakenso ndani wadandaula?
A nkasa simudachimine a chair adakunamizan galimoto pano mulilaso kachikena
To answer a foolish person you can become a foolish too
nde nchiro zawo a MCP palibe saziwa zimenezi!
mkasa uzivere uziganiza mwa umunthu pochita znthu; ndiwe mbuzi
Kma Mulumana sure
Chamba chamupweteka musiyeni! Oyimba muja adayambilamu Osawoneka kusamba?
Akufunika ku mental uyu ndi wamisala nde bola mbenjele tu
This guy is obsolete we don’t give a hoot about what he says or thinks
Kodi iyeyu wayiwala kuti adatibulidwa kale ku Dowa atanyoza MCP
Fuck u nkhasa nyimbo zako umakonda kuyimbira munthu ineso uzandiyimbileko yanga kape iwe……
Uneducated savage who don’t care about his reputation as long as there is money
Kodi awa sukulu adalekeza kalasi chani?
munthu wadyera uyu opanda manyzi…Panja anthu akut dowa adamuchita kanthu
Mose waleo
Pumbwa
Komadi Pumbwa zoti zinthu zimasintha osadziwa ai
Kkkkkkk
Mutu sugwira ameneyu akuchedwetsani guys…..
Kapolo wa dziko uyu
nkasa anafika pawuchitsilutu kkkk ndalamadi ndisatana basi
Mkasa;waiwala zomwe anakupanga achewa ku Dowa?Panopa ndiye akupha
I hav never seen a stupid Musician lyk this Idiot called Nkasa.
Paja mkasa akasowa mafalanga amatero kupempha kwake musamuiware.
DJ nyimbo ija anaimba Nkasa amati poison
A nkasa ndichisiru ndipo akuganiza kut a2 angawcthe maganiz ndi dyera lakero? amalawi pan anachangamuka uchisir wakew asapak naw a2 ena
There is no substance in that, he has just shown how greedy and untrustworth he is
Ithink it useless kumamuyankha nkasa wanuyo ndi oyimba amene saziwa wt he want
Ankasa ndaninso,garu wa chabechabe. President aliyense amuyimbire nyimbo ndicholinga chopempha ndalama. Bulshit, kang’wing’wi iwe.
Kumachita mention dzina lake kuti aziwerengele yekha ma commentwa,,si choncho bwana Phungu Joseph Nkasa?
A man without vision
Umbuli ndi matenda heavy
Idiomatic opportunist…
Ndinali mmodzi okonda kunbvera nyimbo zankuluyu,koma pano ndimanyasidwa naye heavy.
Ndimunthu oyimba amene sakudziwa za tsogolo lake.
Idiot
I have never see the stupid musician like this ugly man called himself Nkasa.
Mkasa ndi wandale bola wandale
Chisilu ichi
Oyimba amene ali mphawi kwambiri nyimbo zakenso za chamba ngat mukufuna kupempha amuthalika akuguliren galimoto just go direct
Mkasa maso ake amayang’ana kuwiri, ma vampire ndi a DPP coz anachallanger kut ngolongoliwa amaziwa bwino kutamba
Achitsiru a nkasa mumadziwa chan zandale inu mbuzi
Awa school idawadutsa kumanzere ndachitsiru amangipita kulikose komwe akuona ngati kuti akhoza kupezako kanthu mboli yankhuku iyaaaaa
I wish Mkasa can come and read all these comments, it’s his time to learn
Ali ndi nyimboyo atipange share apa pliz nafe timvere +27842531486 thanks
Mmmmm no comment.
Vampire ali iye amene
Koma Gome zathu ndizimozi aise…. Kuyambira timu… Chipani MCP 2019 bommmmmaaaaaaa basi
Mcp has to sue him as of now a certain senior chief in the south did say him knows who are begind it and that he can deal with them! So for Nkasa to claim otherwise then he has to prove in the court of law I suppose!
Kungoti school mulibe man wa ndiye samaona mmene dziko likuyendera.Ndikape uyu
He is unfortunate person amadzigulitsa pamtengo wotchipa he’ll die like a coward
MCP 2019 boma, Chakwera boma, dpp kwao paulendo akapitilize kupopa magazi.
ankasa mwamwa kale? Umangidwe anzako akuseweza ongotchula kut vampire
Nkasa sazamva
This Person is now useless how can he involved himself in these dirty politics and he is no longer Joseph Nkasa we know
Nkansayo ndionse a DPP ndiamene mavimpire nkasa kupemphapempha ngat mwana oyimba anzako amalimbikira ntchito.
The #1,greedy musician in MW ,
MULEKELENI AZIONA UYU THAWI IKWANA
akufuna adye nowo mbunzi iyo,botolo lomwe lilibe madzi limapanga pokoso kwambiri ndiye mkasayo.Kapolo sakwiya
Kungoti Anthu Osephana Maso amakhala opepela
I don’t see the reason of betraying one another while truth is uncovered. Stop to dig over our ear drums with your speechless accusations
It doesnt matter spellings capture his content of words. Amalawi tidatani kodi? aati ifeyo ndiye odziziwisitsa vizungu, bwanji ngati tafikapo why
Nkasa munthu opusa iwe
Nkasa palibe chanzeru chomwe anganene ndi tidye nawo uyu.
milomo imeneyo idzapitilira kukula, udzienda komko.
Achitsilu a nkasa
unaimba kale mkasa nyimbo ina yake yoti wanunkha malawi tilowera kt under the same leadership of peter ukumukwezay ndie tidakadikirab kt mutiuze kumene tilowele
wsh nditayandikana nawe wa masaya akuluwe, tisazakuone uli khwekhwerekhwekhwere ndi ma vampire ukutinenafe titatenga boma 2019 with clean sheet, kaya akutuma, akupweteketsa ameneyo, n dziwa kut zopepera zakozo zikungoonjezera molalo ku MCP, koma a DPP ngat iri pressure ndiye muzakomokatu 2019, tambala wakuda more fire
Zoona bambo nkasa
Ngati kuli mbuzi ya oimba ndiye ndi Mkaaaaa______________ kwinako pitilizani guyz
Nkasa afela za eni awa iiii makobidi basi anakukanikani
This Guy is a whole for a penny..if he was a woman he could be selling Kutchie pa Mboya or 47
Nkasa is one of the visionless musicians who do not have actual direction. And I believe he even do not know what he does.
He focuses where there is green pasture
Apita nazo kuti ?
Akuimba chilungamo Dr Nkasa kusiyana ndi gogo yopusa Lucius Banda
chilungamo chimawawa chikamalankhulidwa musakwiye AYUFI
There’s no reason here to talk about Lucius Bandà while you know that issue not concern him
Ñdakwiya kwebes
King of the Nosense-nkasa
Avule magalasi tione ngati ana sathawa
amkasa ndimwi achilekwa,ndimwi achitchiru
Focus on singing your local trash songs don’t involve yourself into dirty politics just for money
He should be arrested
Kodi nkasayu waiwala zomwe tinamupanga ku Dowa? Pa nsomkhano wa Amai Funso langa kwa nkasa ukufuna kuphwanyidwanso MUTU
Phwanyeni basi
Ali ndi mwayi pano ndili ku theba
Eishii nkasayo awona polekera iya
Stupid mkasa
Kkkkk characters of pple in dpp and its acosiates : KULI ANTHU OPHUNZIRA KWAMBIRI,KOMA NDI OPEPELA OKHA OKHA…chisanzo aliyense akuchidziwa KULINSO MBURI ZAMBIRI ZOMWE SIDZIZIWA CHOMWE ZIKUPANGA…the likes of nkasa ndi chisanzo…
UMPHAWI NDI UCHIMO LERO NDAMVOMELEZA NDITHU Kodi mkasa osamutengela ku mental hospital ngati muja mukumuchitira wandale Vincent uja bwanji???? Uyuso ndi openga kaya ngati simukudziwa mumutengele pa chiyambi myimbo zake zinali ndi matanthawuzo omveka bwino koma chama 2010 myimbo zake mukabvera bwino bwino mundibvomeleza kuti mkasa akudwala misala ndi openga akufunika thandizo la chipatala mwansanga asayambe kugenda anthu ndithu
Nkasa ndikape kuimba kunakuvuta basi.manyaka!
DPP ndiye ya ma vimpire.kupopa magaz.kupha achi albino.kuvulaza otsutsa boma.then ma vampire mndan.umbuli ankasa unakuphan.ku mcp suzalandilidwa ase ngat umakwera boma ku mcp malo suzapeza
For wat reasons simunasinthebe dziko la demokalase
phwete
Okay, so who are you ass-holle? Dead walking Ghost with a fucking face, but do you even know the meaning of Vempire?
A Nkasa mudzafera za weni inu ndi umbuli wanuwo. Advice is free don’t say i didn’t warn you
M’KASA NDINANZIKAMBE ALIBE BALI PANO NDIWA DPP 2019 ANZAKHALA WA MCP AMENEYO NDIYE M’KASA YO.
uyuu ofunika kumenya kobasi wa usilu sure
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
A failed musician
Vuto lozorowera kupephapepha mapeto ake umayakhula nazo zinthu zopanda nzeru ngati izi aaaah!!
Utenati wolima bale unamupha galuyu mtayeni atitaitsa tym fisi weni weni,kapena akufuna aone zoposera za ku dowa zija
Munthuyo adzafela zaeni ake pajatu adayimba nyimbo yonyoza Peter Mutharika pamene amakodzekera iye za kapeni m’chaka cha 2014.
Amenewa timati Amimba tiye kudyakuli konko/atidye nawo
Mcp
2019
bomaaaa
Foolish nkasa iwe, chifukwa choti adakuteketa anthu ku dowauku wayenekutero mtidyenawo iwe wayesa ulandiraso galimoto kape iwe.
Ndipo timuteketaso ayese kudutsira cha kuno
Kusakasakano pofela kkkk
Akuluwa mutuwawo sugwira ntchito wamisala nkuluyu
Alipo awa, but akanakupha nthawi ya Joyce a DPP.
Eeeh mkasa ndalama zzamupha uyu aaah kaya nd umbuli kaya,
Opempha can do anything to please the giver……….. pitilizani kulidyera boma. Otherwise the truth mukuchidziwa
Awa akula mozunzika tikuwadziwa Asiyeni….A Nkasa mwayamba zimenezi eti…Zizaululika..tiye nazoni…Mwaiwala ku Manja kuja eti…
Sunalape za ku Dowa zija oky pitiriza .
Mmene Akuonekera Nkhope Nkasa,Anthu Sangachite Kufunsa Kuti Ndi Vampire Weniweni Wa Dpp
If you ate tired if singing Nkasa just go kwanu ku Machinga ukapumule. What you are singing is tosh and absurd, what you are praising in your song was done by a line of presidents from Kamuzu, Muluzi, Bingu and partly Joice, what have Peter done so far to be recognised as a good leader rather than shielding corrupt government officials? Stupid Nkasa.
Nkasa,chilipo,chikumusata
Amkasa ndinu achitsiru munthu wanji wamthira kuwiri kungoti kumene kwapita mphepo mkomweko
munatha inu ankasa munali kale simuthaso kuimba nyimbo zanu ine ndikuntha zaka pafupifupi 10 osavela amene umawatamandawo sakutenga mkomwe kukankhala zochitika kusonyeza kuti ulibe luso lamaimbidwe uziona 2019 inu ma vampireyo akulowa m’boma
Mkasa woyeeeee
kusowa chochita ankasa kkk
Failure
Vis man need to be sued
mlomwe opanda mzeru.
kodi iyeyo tanthauzo la vampire amalidziwa kapena wangoneneramo??,,,,anamapopa dpp,,kupha ma alubino dpp so who are the vampires here??,,,,the opposite is really true
sanamphuzire inu uyu akufunika kumutanthauzira kuti akati vampire ndi chani
kkkkkkkkkk akufunika sukulu yapadera dera yakwaaachaaaa kkkkkkkkkk nkasa mbuzi ya muthu
Kkkkkk Nkasa akuti chani?
I think this guy is box2 is mentally disturbed
kkkkkk mkasa is my raw model keep it looked mr mkasa your one who represent us
raw indeed
Raw model wabwino
Say by to ur brainwashed dude so called nkasa
Fooled entertainers aways entertain fools i
Raw model yemweyo hahahaha! English didn’t love us
Raw model yemweyo watsapp grp
Raw model keep it looked😂😂😂 wangoyeneradi kukhala friend wa Nkasa ada!!
Keep It Looked Mr Nkasa Kma Yaaa Zaunkasadi Izi
Eeeeh boss kuchipha chizungu cha Queen Elizabeth kkkkkkkk mpaka raw model kkkkkkk koma sukulu za naiti eeish sizinthu. Tabagulisami ma memory card anyimbo kale za malume bokosizo mwakacheremu kkkk
nkasa is a vampire too….and his ruling party so called dpp
Kkkkkkkk amkasa mulipo mundibwerekeko ma tintediwo kkkkkkkk
Get behind me eee ujeni
KKKKK UMAKWANA MKASA!
Koma nkasa udzafera za eni mphwanga
Zanu izo
kkkkkk umphawi sizinthu!!!
Mmmmm
I used to respect Nkasa but he has turned out to be a stupid political musician. As Malawians, we should learn to give creidit where it’s due; those who tarnished the image of MCP are in DPP now. Who killed Njauju, is it MCP? How about Chasowa, Mbendera and the 20 striking civilians in Mzu and this is happening during multiparty time. KUBA in all ministries, the blackouts, drug shortages, water scarcity and Nkasa wants Malawians to keep on clapping hands for DPP no!!! that’s madness…………….