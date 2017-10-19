Motorcycle thief jailed for 9 years

The Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced a man aged 30 to nine years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a motorcycle.

The motorcycle belong to Yohane Kachitenji, 30, of Thundu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasakula in Ntchisi.

The court heard that the convict together with another thief on the night of September 12 2017 broke and entered into the house of Kachitenji with intent to steal therein.

In the house, the thieves stole one SAN LG motorcycle valued at K800,000.

The owner of the motorcycle alerted community members about the stolen motorcycle and they mounted a snap roadblock.

The two were later found riding the motorcycle but the community members only managed to catch the other thief while Banda escaped with the motorcycle.

The convict’s friend was burnt to death by the irate mob.

Banda the convict was arrested a few days later and police managed to recover the motorcycle.

In court, he pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary and stealing a motorcycle.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Dorothy Kalua said the offences committed are serious in nature hence the offender deserved a stiff punishment to send as a warning to others.

The court also learnt that the convict in May 2012 was sentenced to 4 years IHL for stealing a motorcycle and in April 2015 he was also sentenced to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for burglary and theft.

Magistrate Kalua therefore sentenced Banda to 9 years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a motorcycle and 36 months for burglary. The sentences will run concurrently.

Banda comes from Malenga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi.