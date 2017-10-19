Mob kill mentally ill man over blood sucking

Community members in Blantyre have killed a mentally ill man after suspecting him of being a blood sucker.

The mob beat the man before setting him on fire today at Chatha, along Chileka road in Blantyre.

Local media reports show that the mentally ill person was earlier placed into custody by Police at Chatha police roadblock after he was found lying near a graveyard.

Rumours however spread that he was a blood sucker hence community members invaded the police station before taking away the man.

They beat him up and later burnt him to death.

According to some community members, the man had a health passport which indicated that he was mentally ill and was coming from Chiradzulu hospital.

It is believed that his relatives stay in the area.

Police are yet to release a report on the incident.

In a related incident, a medical doctor was attacked at Kameza along the same Chileka road on Thursday night by a mob that claimed to be hunting for blood suckers.

According to the doctor, Rodrick Banda, he met the mob while driving home from work.

“They had blocked the road with rocks and burning tyres allegedly hunting for blood suckers. In an attempt to turn back I fell into a drain , they had me surrounded carrying stones and some panga knives. I told them, am a doctor not a blood sucker and I was coming from the hospital.

“By God’s Grace they understood me, helped me and took the only cash I had in my wallet. This happened right here in BT and not in Mulanje. This Nation is so sick,” said Banda in a Facebook post.