MP gives constituency K4m ambulance

Parliamentarian for Thyolo Thava Mary Thom Navitcha has donated an ambulance to the constituency which covers areas of Traditional Authorities (TA) Khwethemule and Mphuka both of Thyolo.

“I cannot manage to give each and every household a fifty kwacha but this ambulance will assist you all,” Navitcha said after making the donation.

She also commended Malamulo Mission Hospital for providing free medical services to children under the age of 14 and free maternal services to all the women in the area.

She said this complements government efforts in promoting safe motherhood.

Speaking at the function held a Nagwengwere Primary school ground, Traditional Authority Khwethemule commended the parliamentarian for listening to the cry of the people, who walk long distances to access health services.

“I urge you all my people to take good care of this ambulance so that it serves its purpose,” said TA Khwethemule.

Khwethemule also urged party members not to politicise the gift of the ambulance so that it helps to reduce maternal death.

In her remarks, the district nursing officer for Thyolo District Fellina Khonje said the coming of the ambulance to the community of Thyolo Thava will ease some of the challenges the hospital has been facing.

“As a hospital we fail to reach some areas, but the gesture by Member of Parliament Mary Thom Navitcha is a great boost to maternal health service in Thyolo,” Khonje said.

She said Thyolo district has few health centres due lack of space as a lot of land is covered by tea estates and this makes expectant women to travel long distances to access medical care.

The function was graced by chiefs, the clergy, businessmen, officials from Malamulo Mission Hospital and Thyolo district hospital authorities.