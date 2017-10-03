Man killed in road accident

A 24-year-old man has died after a car hit him along the Balaka-Salima road at Mtakataka trading centre in Dedza.

According to Police, a Toyota Sienta registration number KA 4032 which was being driven by Rachel Stambuli hit Chivumbulutso Richman at Mtakataka on Friday at around 5pm.

Dedza police public relations officer Edward Kabango said the car was coming from Balaka heading towards Salima and after reaching Mtakataka it hit Richman as the driver was trying to avoid two men who were crossing the road.

Richman was pronounced dead upon reaching Mua Mission hospital where he was rushed to and after postmortem was done at the facility it was revealed that he died due to head injuries.

The deceased hailed from Chikaola village in the area of Senior Chief Kachindamoto in Dedza.