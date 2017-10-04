Devotion: Put away negative voices

Proverbs 4:24″ Put away from yourself a perverse mouth. Put corrupt lips far from you.”

Much as it is important to speak good to ourselves, it is equally good not to allow contrary voices that oppose the Word and Work of God in your life. Keep yourself from every mouth or voice that are not in line with the Word.

You need to be watchful of things you hear.Mark 4:24.” And he said to them, Take heed what you hear..,” What you hear matters a lot. It can put you up or pull you down. That is why you need not be eager to hear everything that happens.

Remember faith comes by hearing(Rom10:17) and hearing the Word of God. In the same way fear comes by hearing the voice of the enemy.

The heart of man should be protected from negative voices and that is what the preceding verse to the opening scripture talks about.Proverbs 4:23. “Keep your heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.”

Concentrate on the Word to hear good news and get positive results. Too much reading of negative materials brings fear and its negative results.

Confession I will never allow negative voices that oppose the Word and Work of God in my life. I will stick to the Word for right results. In Jesus Name. Amen

Worship with us today Baptist media center opposite WAnderers football club in blantyre Malawi at 130pm.

For prayer and feedback 0888326247