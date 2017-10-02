DPP yet to be summoned

The High Court in Zomba is yet to summon the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) over blue night donations it got from parasastals and city councils in Malawi.

The summoning is to follow a court application by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to have the ruling DPP pay back the money it received from city councils and parastatals for its fundraising dinner and dance held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

DPP publicity secretary Francis Kasaila has since disclosed that the party has not received summons to appear before court.

“We already indicated that once we get the summons we will respect it,” said Kasaila.

Reports revealed that the ruling DPP demanded money from city councils and parasastals to fund its fundraising dinner and dance.

This angered the CSOs who demanded the party to pay back the money arguing it is “illegal” for the party to force government agencies to give it money.

After dialogue between the ruling party and the noon-governmental organisations failed to resolve the issue, the CSOs sued the ruling party and city councils over the donation.

However, Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has omitted itself by vowing that it will not honour its K3.5 million pledge to the party.