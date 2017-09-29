Egenco switches off power in the face of Chilima

The Malawi Vice President had a rude awakening on Thursday when instead of praying, he had to experience the real Malawi.

Power cut marred Vice President Saulos Chilima’s appearance at Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) prayers in Lilongwe on Thursday evening.

The Thursday prayers were part of month-long prayers the church has been holding in September at Bingu National Stadium.

According to one Gerald Kampanikiza, Escom cut power at the stadium shortly after Chilima arrived.

“He came around 17:45. The sermon started well but around 18:30 there was blackout up to the end of the sermon and he spoke using temporally bulbs,” wrote Kampanikiza in a Facebook post.

Other reports show that power was restored after a few minutes.

Some commenters on Kampanikiza’s post sympathised with the vice president while others were happy to note that a high profile person was also affected by the power cuts.

Malawi has been experiencing persistent power cuts over the past few months due to low water levels in the Shire River.