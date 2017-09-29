The UN is not democratic – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has accused the United Nations (UN) of failing to adhere to the same democratic values it purportedly promotes.

Mutharika has claimed that there is no good governance in the UN as evidenced by the lack of African representation in the.

Speaking to the media in the United States where he was attending the 72ND United Nations General Assembly, Mutharika noted that some countries in the council represent a very small section of the international community but Africa which forms the largest bloc in the world body is not represented.

“And they run to our countries to talk about democracy and good governance. There is no good governance in the organisation,” he said.

The president vowed to continue fighting for African representation not only on the Security Council but also in other key positions in the UN.

“For example, you find most retired heads of state from western countries are special envoys to this or that. Africa has so many former heads of states but I don’t see one who is a UN special envoy,” Mutharika said.

During his trip, Mutharika addressed the UN General Assembly and the HeforShe International meeting in ending child marriages. He also held a meeting with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) on the US$350 million power line project in connecting Malawi with Tanzania, Mozambique and Zambia.

Mutharika is expected back in the country on Monday.