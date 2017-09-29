Civonets confident of repeating Gotv upset

Civonets coach White Mlilima is confident of upsetting Kukoma Diamonds in the Gotv netball champions league finals this Saturday.

The finals will be played at the Don Bosco netball courts in Lilongwe where there will also be lots of activities as part of the closing ceremony.

The two sides go into the final after clinching top and second positions respectively, following two rounds of matches.

Diamonds amassed 11 points while Civonets collected 10.

In the second round played in Mzuzu two weeks ago, Mlilima’s charges stunned Griffin Sayenda’s wards by handing them their first defeat of the tournament, with a narrow 30-29 win.

Going into Saturday’s final, their first ever in the competition Mlilima told Malawi24 the upset will be repeated.

“We beat them in Mzuzu just two weeks ago and we are geared to replicate that feat this Saturday. There is pressure on my girls as this will be our first national finals since the 80s. But I have prepared them both mentally and physically and all we look forward to is lifting the trophy,” said Mlilima.

But the defending champions are by no means going to let go of the crown if words of trainer Griffin Sayenda Jnr are anything to go by.

“We are Kukoma Diamonds and we get into a cup final we mean serious business. Our loss in Mzuzu was a blessing in disguise because that was just a qualifying match but this time around there will be no room for error. We will do our job on the court, God will finish off the rest.”

Sayenda then disclosed that two of their key players are doubtful for the big occasion. He however refused to give out their identities for fear of alerting the opponent.

The winner will cart home a cool MK 3.5 million kwacha while the loser will pocket MK 1.5 million kwacha.

Also on show on the day will be a battle for third place between Blue Eagles and Mafco.

Sleeping giants Tigresses who finished sixth on the table will face the number five team Thunder Queens for fifth place.

There will also be a battle of minnows as Mzuzu based Mimosa Queens and Lameck Sisters meet on the day.

The 2017 Gotv netball edition was launched on 26 August at the Blantyre Youth Centre, where the first round was played.

It then moved to Mzuzu on the weekend of 16/17 September.

Just as it was in Blantyre, fans will be asked to pay MK200 at the gates.