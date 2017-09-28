Devotion: Unite

Ecc 4:9-12 “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor.

If they stumble, the first will lift up his friend—but woe to anyone who is alone when he falls and there is no one to help him get up.

Again, if two lie close together, they will keep warm, but how can only one stay warm? If someone attacks one of them, the two of them together will resist. Furthermore, the tri-braided cord is not soon broken.”

In life as Believers, we dont live like an an Island. Live with those who can lift you up.We work and live in unity with others.

Whether in ministry,school, business or other work, we need to choose RIGHT people who share our vision and can come together for a good cause.

Choose the people who will help you, pray with and for you. People who will not break you but who stand with you when someone wants to destroy whatever you are doing.

Choose only those who will uplift your cause. Those who wish you success and rejoice when you are a success.

There is a special blessing and corporate annointing when people come together to live in unity.

Psa 133:1-3 “ Look how good and how pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity! It is like precious oil on the head, descending to the beard— even to Aaron’s beard— and flowing down to the edge of his robes. It is like the dew of Hermon falling on Zion’s mountains. For there the LORD commanded his blessing— life everlasting.”

You achieve much more when you work with others than when you do it alone. You may think you are doing good but when you unite with someone you can do much better. Deut 32:30 says one will chase one thousand but two will put to flight ten thousand.

Which shows you can achieve ten times better when you work in unity than when you do it alone.

What could have taken you ten years to achieve, can be achieved within a year. You save 9 years of toiling.

As Believers we all belong to one body of Jesus Christ. He is the Head and we represent various parts of a body hence need for living in unity.

Different organs in the body have different functions and when all organs function together in unity, we have a perfect human being. However if one or more of the parts are not doing well, it affects the whole body. So is our unity in the body of Christ.

If our unity with others in the body of Christ is good, we always have a very good cause.

We are able to work out different projects, businesses or assignments without much difficulties.

What you do not know, another would come in and assist. We complement each other and we need each other. Parts of one body dont compete with each other.

Dont compete with your fellow believer. Work in unity with them.

Dont look down or feel happy when someone is struggling. Rescue them. Let nobody think that the other is useless(1Co 12:14-27).

Prayer

Thank you Father for making me Part of the Body of Christ. Everyday I work in unity with the other members of the body for a good cause in the Kingdom.

I respect the function of the other parts of the Body of Christ and we livein Unity forever more. In Jesus Name.Amen.

