Govt fires Bagus

Government has fired Salim Bagus days after he ditched the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to join the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The President Peter Mutharika administration has fired Bagus as board member of Air Cargo Malawi Limited with immediate effect.

In a termination letter addressed to Bagus dated September 26, Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Stuart Ligomeka did not provide reasons for the termination of appointment saying government is not bound to so.

“As previously informed during your appointment, the appointment was not an employment contract hence it was bound to be terminated any time the government sees it fit to do so.

This means the government reserves the right to terminate your appointment at any time before the end of the said term and such termination can be in writing or through a radio announcement,” says the letter.