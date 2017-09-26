Lake Malawi swallows boy

A 12-year-old boy identified as Manson Phiri was on Monday found floating along the shore of Lake Malawi at Chilumba Jetty in Karonga district.

On the day, Manson and his friend went to the lake for bathing.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mulewa said in the process of bathing, Phiri went to a place where the water is deep and he drowned.

According to Mulewa, people who saw the body floating tried all means to rescue the boy but they found him already dead.

Postmortem was conducted at Chilumba health centre which revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Police in the district have been conducting meetings with community members in order to sensitize them not to allow children to go to any water body alone to prevent such kind of incidents.

Manson Phiri was from Mgoyera village, Traditional Authority Wansambo in Karonga district.