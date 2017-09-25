Minister Chiumia in hot soup

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Chiumia faces losing millions of money following her decision to get National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers arrested.

Fourteen registration officers arrested on the minister’s instructions are demanding her to pay them K140 million in three months or face legal action.

Lawyer for the officers Christon Ghambi has already filed a letter to Chiumia, Attorney General in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Inspector General of Police Lexten Kachama.

According to the workers, they were subjected to emotional and physical torture due to Chiumia’s actions. The NRB officers have also accused Chiumia and the police of unjustified assault, false imprisonment and unwarranted arrest.

“It has to be emphasised that the arrest of our clients herein was not in any way effected after an independent investigation by the police but it was a clear act of arrest upon the insistence of the honourable minister. This clearly amounts to…a blatant affront to the independence of the police in the execution of their duties …” reads part of the letter.

The workers have also faulted the police for arresting them when they knew that Chiumia was acting in her personal capacity.

Chiumia is yet to comment on the demands while Minister of Justice, Samuel Tembenu told the local media that he is yet to be briefed on the issues surrounding the arrest of the 14 NRB officers.

The minister ordered the arrest of the NRB officers on September 17 in Mzuzu after she found them discussing work related grievances at a supermarket.