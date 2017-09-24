Wanderers extend lead at the top

Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday injected more life into their Tnm Super League title push as they overcame struggling Blantyre United 2-0 to go three points clear at the top.

The Nomads relied on the aerial prowess of two veterans, forward Essau Kanyenda and defender Harry Nyirenda, who headed home a goal each in the second half.

Yasin Osman’s blue army meant business from the word go, dominating proceedings with an exchange of neat passes as former Flames skipper, Joseph Kamwendo run the show in midfield.

Clear chances however were few and far in between.

Kanyenda nearly broke the deadlock 21 minutes into the first half after being let through by a defensive mix up but his effort was dealt with by United’s advancing goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa.

Moments later Khumbo Ng’ambi saw his goal bound shot deflected for a corner.

However, the best chance of the first 45 minutes fell for United in added time.

A promising counter attack saw lively forward Tony Mbulu break through the left before feeding Jide Mbandambanda.

In a three against one situation Mbandambanda had 2 glorious options, Mbulu on the left and Victor Nyirenda on the right but instead of setting up either of the two midfielders he selfishly went for the goal.

Wanderers custodian Richard Chipuwa who had little to do on the afternoon dived low for a comfortable save.

The Nomads began the second half on the ascendance. Felix Zulu who came on for Ernest Tambe made an instant impact with some menacing runs and crosses on the right flank.

No wonder United’s resilience wasn’t going to last long.

An hour of probing saw Wanderers awarded a corner kick on the right.

Dead ball specialist Kamwendo took responsibility and Kanyenda met the ball with a glancing header to put the nomads on course for a 13th league win of the season.

Twelve minutes later Zulu who was a handful to the United defence won his club a free kick on the right.

It was Kamwendo again with a sweet delivery, Harry Nyirenda with a header beating goalkeeper Mikuwa who had left his line.

Wanderers kept on knocking on United’s door in search of a third goal but in the end settled for a 2-0 success.

Winning coach Yasin Osman admitted his pep time talk worked on the day.

“In the first half the boys took things for granted so the half time talk helped them to raise their game. In the second half we also switched our formation from 4-4-3 to 4-4-2 which paid off because we started making crosses for our strikers who are good in the air,” he said.

Osman’s opposite number MacDonald Mtetemera faulted his goalkeeper for failing to cut the crosses.

The defeat was United’s third in a row and has left them stuck in the drop zone, just second from bottom with 11 points from 18 matches.

But Mtetemela remains upbeat that the battle for survival will be won.

“Three straight defeats are really bad for us. But we have 12 more games to go, we will fight to stay up in the league and trust me we will survive,” said Mtetemera.

The league leaders Wanderers have 41 points, 3 ahead of second placed Silver strikers who were held to a 1-1 draw by Master Security football club at the Dedza Stadium also on Sunday.

Wanderers however have played a game less than Silver who have played 18.

Nyasa Big Bullets come third with 34 points from 17 outings.

Chitipa United who lost 3-2 to Moyale Barracks at the Mzuzu stadium on Sunday remain rooted to the bottom with 11 points from 18 fixtures.