Devotion: Maintain your confession

James 3:2-5 “For we all stumble in many ways.

If someone does not stumble in what he says, he is a perfect individual, able to control the entire body as well.

And if we put bits into the mouths of horses to get them to obey us, then we guide their entire bodies.

Look at ships too: Though they are so large and driven by harsh winds, they are steered by a tiny rudder wherever the pilot’s inclination directs.

So too the tongue is a small part of the body, yet it has great pretensions. Think how small a flame sets a huge forest ablaze.”

In our previous devotions we saw that ships are directed by the rudder, horses use bits for their direction and people use the tongue for the course of their direction in life. We saw that where your tongue goes, your life goes in the same direction.

Lets look at another example of a car.When one is driving on a straight highway, they dont leave the steering wheel because it is on a straight highway.

They maintain the steering wheel to maintain the direction of the vehicle. In the same way even if everything is Ok in your life dont stop your positive confessions.

Dont stop declaring divine health on your life even though you are not sick.Hebrews 10 : 23 ” Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful.”

Whether you are ok or in challenges, maintain your confession.

Hold fast to the positive confession and never be attempted to any negative utterance.Learn to speak positives.

Speak that which conforms to the Word of God. Speak success, elevation, promotion, peace, health, other positives to maintain the right direction of your life. 2 Corinthians 4 : 13 ” Since we have the same spirit of faith according to what has been written, “I believed, and so I spoke,” we also believe, and so we also speak.”

Your tongue, is your steering wheel and therefore use it to maintain direction.

Confession

(Confess good things on your life)

