Beer kills man

A 65-year-old man died on Friday in Nkhatabay after taking Kachasu on an empty stomach.

The man has been identified as Zawo Kasambara.

According to police public relations officer for Nkhatabay Ignatius Esau, Kasambara who was living alone was a known drunkard in his village and on September 22 he was found dead in his house.

Police and medical personnel from Mpamba health centre rushed to the scene and postmortem indicated that Kasambara died due to abnormally low blood sugar.

Zawo Kasambara hailed from Nsanja Village, Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhatabay district.

Police in Nkhatabay have since called upon community members in the district to refrain from the tendency of taking alcohol on an empty stomach.