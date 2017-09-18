Young boy dies in bushfire

Bushfire has claimed life of a 7 year old boy in Mangochi district, police say.

The boy (name withheld) along with his mates in Kukanga village in the district went hunting to a nearby bush where he met his fate.

It is said that the boys were hunting for quails and partridges.

In the course of their hunt, they decided to set fire to some bush in a move to catch the animals.

But the fire spread out so quickly due to heavy winds and the young boy was the only one to have failed to take to his heels.

Postmortem results conducted at Katuli hospital indicated that the young boy died due to suffocation and severe body burns, Mangochi Police publicist Roderick Maida says.