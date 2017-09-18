Kamlete, Chawe delighted with BB debuts

It’s been a long time coming but finally the long awaited debut for Andy Kamlete in Nyasa Big Bullets colours came to pass on Saturday as Bullets eased past lowly Chitipa United at the Chilomoni Stadium.

Kamlete came on in place of Mike Mkwate with 24 minutes left and was given a rousing reception by the BB faithful.

Playing in midfield just behind the front two, Chiukepo Msowoya and Muhammad Sulumba, the former Green Hawks star passed his audition with some nice first time touches.

All his touches were greeted with applause from the Bullets fans.

After the match, Kamlete expressed delight to have finally made his bow in the famous red and white colours.

“It feels great to make my debut. So far so good, I have enjoyed the minutes I had. I have been out injured and only returned to training last week. I need to work hard to improve my fitness levels so as to become a regular,” he said.

Kamlete arrived with pomp from Ireland in June but lack of fitness and injuries delayed his debut for the People’s Team.

The club nearly loaned him out in the midseason transfer window only to reverse the decision.

Kamlete was not the only one handed a debut in that match as Zimbabwean Silva Chawe also got his first run for Bullets and received a standing ovation from the fans.

Chawe signed a yearlong contract with the club two weeks ago.

He was given some thirty minutes replacing Mussa Manyenje as a left winger.

While he looked jittery on some occasions, he still managed to whip in some decent crosses from the left.

“I am happy with my debut although I didn’t enjoy the game because it was my first match in the league and first time on this pitch. But I liked the coordination with my teammates and I promise the fans to expect the best from me in the coming matches,” he said.

Bullets scored through former Civo stars Emmanuel Zoya and Nelson Kangunje on either side of half time.