Carlsberg hikes beer prices

People who drink Carlsberg beer will now dig deeper into their pockets as Carlsberg beer prices have been raised effective today.

The brewer has raised prices for Carlsberg Stout, Green and Special.

“Carlsberg Malawi would like to inform its valued customers that effective from 18 September, 2017 it will adjust prices of its 330ml Carlsberg beer range,” says a press release from the company.

Carlsberg says a 330ml bottle of Carlsberg Green, Carlsberg Special or Carlsberg Stout is now at K600 from K500.

The company has also raised the deposit for bottles to K50 per bottle from K70 while the deposit for an empty crate is now at K600 from K500.

This comes a month after the company seized its refrigerators in Lilongwe mainly at Bwandilo where customers were buying beer at a higher price than the company recomended retail price.