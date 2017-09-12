Civil victorious over Chitipa

Civil Sporting Club collected three points over struggling Chitipa United in a game that took place at Mzuzu Stadium on Monday.

The Lilongwe based side won 2-0 with Lawrence Chaziya and Rafael Phiri scoring the goals.

The win has pushed the civil servants to position four with 25 points, 10 behind league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

The result is bad for Chitipa who were hoping to improve their performances in the second round of the Super League.

The relegation candidates are still sinking with 11 points from 16 games played so far.

Speaking after the match, team manager for Civil Gabriel Chirwa said the club is happy to have collected three points.

“Chitipa is a good side but lacking something to start winning games. I am happy that our boys did what we told them to do,” said Chirwa.

On his part, Chitipa United coach Kondwani Mwalweni said poor preparation of the game cost them a lot.

“Since we ended first round, our boys returned to training last week which was just days before the game so lack of enough preparation cost us,” said Mwalweni.