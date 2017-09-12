Bullets fans released on bail

Five Nyasa Big Bullets fans who are being accused of malicious damage and unlawful wounding have been released on bail.

They were granted bail on Monday when they appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe.

The suspects, believed to have damaged a coaster belonging to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and injured some players, did not take plea but pleaded with the court to be granted bail claiming that they wanted to seek medical attention as they were unwell.

In his submission, State Prosecutor Robert Kufandiko argued that releasing the accused persons on bail will only defeat justice since the case is still being investigated as other suspects are still at large.

He further argued that the accused will likely abscond bail citing a similar case which occurred on 29 January 2017.

But Senior Resident Magistrate Chisomo Msokera quashed the state’s objections and went on to grant the suspects bail.

The Magistrate ordered the suspects to report to Lingadzi Police every Thursday.