Woman kills baby to save marriage

Police in Mzuzu are keeping in custody a 22-year-old woman for killing her baby by dumping it in a pit latrine.

Mzuzu Police Station public relations officer Martin Bwanali told Malawi24 that the woman, Fiskani Lungu, wanted the baby to die so that she could save her marriage.

According to Bwanali, the woman is married but she was living with her mother since the husband went to South Africa.

“According to suspect’s mother, in April this year, she discovered that her daughter was pregnant and when asked about the man responsible, the suspect kept a tight lid,” said Bwanali.

On September 8, elders of the area noticed that Lungu was no longer pregnant. After they quizzed her, she told them that she had given birth and had dumped the baby in a pit latrine.

Police were informed and together with the community they demolished the pit latrine but the baby was found already dead.

The suspect hails from Mbiriyawaka Village, T/A Mtwalo in Mzimba District and is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of concealing the birth of a child.