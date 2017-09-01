NRFA hikes fines

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has raised fines for violations during matches organised by the association.

NRFA Vice Chairperson Felix Mbonekela Msiska on Sunday told representatives from all clubs participating in the 2017 Simama League that clubs will have to fork out more money if found guilty of violating rules of competitions.

Msiska who is also a competition chair for the association said it costs a lot to organise disciplinary meetings where the issues are heard before fines are meted out.

“We have raised the amount due to how the value of the money is now. As you can see, to hold a disciplinary meeting needs a lot especially on stationary and other things,” he said.

Fines that have been hiked include protesting fee which was at K10,000 and now teams will have to pay K50,000 and appeal fee which is at K100,000.

Teams found in the wrong for abandoning a football match will shell out K50,000 while those found using an unregistered player will face a fine of K50,000.

When fans invade the pitch during a game, their team will be fined K100,000, assault during a game will see perpetrators fined K100,000 while clubs will be asked to pay K5000 for the association to hear an appeal to clear yellow or red cards.

NRFA has since reminded all teams that the second round of the league will commence on 2nd of September 2017.