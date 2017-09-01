Guards steal chemicals worth millions

A man and two women are in the cooler in connection to a case of theft of chemicals worth millions which occurred at Farmers Organisation Limited in Lilongwe.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani told Malawi24 that the three, who are security guards, connived to steal from a shop belonging to the organisation which is located at Area 29 within Kanengo Industrial Area.

Makalani has identified the suspects as Adam Nkutila, 39, who works with Omega Security Company, his wife 38-year-old Stella Matola who works for G4 Security (G4S) and another G4S guard Lucy Chadaimanda aged 24.

The three stole cartons of Chlordane and Novallete chemicals worth K4.8 million after breaking into the shop by tampering with padlocks on the entrance of the shop.

“On the 7th of July 2017, management of the company established the missing of the chemicals after taking stock of its items,” Makalani said.

The three are expected to appear before court to answer a case of breaking into a building to commit a felony therein under section 312 of the penal code.

Adam Nkutila hails from Mofati village, Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe; Stella Matola hails from Thandeka village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba; while Lucy Chadaimanda hails from Msochi village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa.