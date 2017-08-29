US ambassador urges Malawians to end GBV

The United States (US) Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer has urged all Malawians to take a part in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Palmer made the sentiments when she witnessed the achievements made under the US funded Economic Empowerment of Survivors of Gender Based Violence in Malawi project.

Addressing the gathering, Palmer said the government of Malawi has taken a crucial first step to bring to an end gender-based violence by enacting the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act and it is now time for Malawians to act.

“Whether you are a parent, a teacher, a brother, or a friend, I urge you to invest your time to support the rights of your mothers, sisters, daughters, colleagues and friends and take a stand against gender-based violence – not just today, but every day. Respecting these fundamental rights will lead to a more peaceful, healthy, and prosperous future for everyone,” Palmer said.

The project is being implemented in Lilongwe, Ntchisi and Dowa and is aimed at strengthening the economic empowerment of survivors of GBV through education, skills training, and operationalizing of a GBV referral system in different communities in Malawi.

The two year project is being implemented with USD390,196 from US Secretary’s Office for Global Women’s Issues.