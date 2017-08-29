Kwezy Buses owner fined

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has released buses belonging to Kwezy Buses after the owner paid K31.2 million for using forged documents to clear the buses.

The owner Benson Vitsitsi was ordered to pay additional duty amounting to K16.2 million and a fine of K15 million

The buses were impounded on August 11 after Vitsitsi presented falsified documents during clearance.

When the tax collector impounded the buses, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma said bank documents presented to MRA by Vitsitsi purportedly being remittance documents to the supplier of the buses in China were forged which is contrary to the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act.

But on Monday, MRA released the buses claiming the owner, Vitsitsi, admitted using falsified custom documents and was told to pay the fine which he did.

“We have released four Kwezy Buses after the owner acknowledged using falsified Customs documents. He has since paid additional duty of K16.2 million and a fine of K15 million. The total amount paid is K31.2 million,” said MRA in a statement.

The tax collector has since reminded members of the public that making a false declaration to MRA is a serious offence under the tax laws which attracts hefty fines and imprisonment of three years.

Kwezy buses were inaugurated three weeks ago and they will be operating between Blantyre and Lilongwe.