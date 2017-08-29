Three die in road accidents

Three people died on Sunday in three separate road accidents which happened in the Southern Region.

Eastern Region Police Spokesperson Joseph Sauka told Malawi24 that the first accident happened in Mangochi at around noon where a 16-year-old boy died after being hit by a cruising Toyota Noah registration number KK 1508 which was being driven by Lyson Kassimu, 42.

Kassimu was driving from the direction of Namwera heading to Mangochi and upon reaching Matamanda area within Chowe hills he hit the teenager who was crossing the road from left to right.

Following the impact, the boy sustained severe head injuries and died upon arrival at Mangochi district hospital.

The deceased hailed from Mwambo village, in the area of Traditional Authority Namkumba in the same district of Mangochi.

According to Sauka, another accident happened during daytime in Zomba district where a 27-year-old man identified as Onjesi Samson Mdala died after being hit by a cruising Toyota Hilux Double Cabin which was being driven by Willy Leonard Chikadya, 54.

“The accident happened at Domasi Catholic Church along Machinga- Zomba road, as Mdala was crossing the road from left to right.

“Due to the impact, Mdala sustained severe head injuries and died at Zomba Central Hospital while receiving treatment,” Sauka said.

Mdala hailed from Mpama village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba district.

The last accident happened at Matawale area during night time and it involved a Nissan March Saloon registration number KA 8465 which was being driven by an unknown driver and was travelling from the direction of Domasi heading to Zomba.

Upon arrival at Matawale, the driver hit a male pedal cyclist who was heading in the same direction. Following the impact, the cyclist sustained severe head injury and died on the spot.

The dead body is being kept at Zomba Central Mortuary pending identification and investigations are still underway to trace the driver of the motor vehicle who fled the scene of the incident.

Preliminary investigations shows that all these three accidents happened due to negligence by both parties and Police in the region are appealing to all road users to observe road signs to prevent road accidents.